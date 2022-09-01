Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United: Carvalho fires late winner!

Liverpool scored a sensational last minute winner to collect a vital three points in the Premier League.

The reds, after their 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth, started slowly at Anfield but eventually overcome the Saudi-invested Newcastle to move up to 5th in the Premier League.

Harvey Elliott had been something of a doubt for this game - but he was the finest red on the pitch in a game in which the reds improved with time.

Newcastle have come far under their new owners and manager but the intensity of Liverpool's play found them out in the second half and the late winner was ultimately deserved.

In fact, it required Jurgen Klopp to remove club captain Jordan Henderson and both wing backs, Trent and Andy Robertson before the match winner was settled. Henderson of particular concern with what appears to be a hamstring injury.

Unchanged side

Klopp selected the same side as the weekend, but there was some positive news from the bench with both Joel Matip and Curtis Jones named in the 20 man squad. Neither made it on to the pitch but could get some minutes during the weekend's Merseyside derby.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Milner), Robertson (Tsimikas), van Dijk, Gomez, Fabinho, Henderson (Carvalho), Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Firmino Subs: Adrián, Davies, Jones, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips, Milner, Carvalho, Tsimikas

Alexander Isak made his debut for the Toon and impressed in his hour on the pitch. He scored his debut goal to give the away side a lead when he latched on to a throughball that bisected the Liverpool defence. It was a cool finish and he could well have a promising Premier League career ahead of him.

Liverpool had relatively few chances in the first half, kicking toward The Kop, although Luis Diaz went close after a neat turn past the defence.

But it was in the second half that Liverpool turned the screw as the likes of Dan Burn became increasingly pulled across the Geordie defence.

After so long without an Anfield goal Bobby Firmino made it 3 in two consecutive games when he scored the equaliser - a nutmeg after a nice pass from Mo Salah.

Newcastle's time-wasting tactics continued - with Joelinton and goalkeeper Nick Pope amongst the main culprits. The board was raised to show five minutes added time but there was plenty more time to be added - both Pope and Joelinton amongst those to spend time on the floor either side of the 90 minute mark.

With six and a half minutes of injury time gone, the reds were awarded a corner and it was swung in. Salah and Burn fighting for control at the back post but it was Fabio Carvalho, 20 years old and 1 day, who swung at the ball and drilled it high into the net - beyond the keeper's stretch.

Delirium for the Liverpool team and the fans who had stayed until the 98th minute. A great win for the reds and a bitter pill for the travelling support to swallow.

The reds move up to fifth place but now face an early weekend kick off away at Everton who will have had an extra day to prepare.

MOTM: Harvey Elliott