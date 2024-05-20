Klopp’s last hurrah: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

The football? Yeah, there was some of that.

But it took back stage considering the exits that would be confirmed at the final whistle.

Liverpool won 2-0, goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarrell Quansah (two youngsters with hopefully plenty to give the new manager), and the reds result was helped by the sending off of Nelson Semedo on the half hour mark for a dangerous tackle.

The game was bright enough, the reds ensuring they finished on 80+ points, although at times this season it looked like a 90+ finish was on the cards.

Nunez, Bradley, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Jones were all brought on from the bench - a collection of players the new manager will no doubt have to look at in some depth.

It was a dead rubber in terms of league positioning but in terms of emotion the game was a pivotal one.

Jurgen Klopp's 299th victory in an impressive 8 and half years. His 491 games in charge have been, on the whole, thrilling.

Within the space of his first 4 years in the job he had made the reds not just competitive but dominant - reaching Champions League finals and posting some incredible points totals in the Premier League. 97 points, 99 points, CL finals here, there and there as well.

Two teams, Real Madrid and Man City, standing in the way of what could have been an even more sensational haul of silverware.

At the final whistle, emotion took over. There were goodbyes for Matip, Thiago, before the coaching staff filed on to the pitch one by one with all that was left being Klopp alone in the tunnel. He wasn't alone for long as he made his way on to the pitch.

He gave a nod to the likely next manager 'Arne Slot' and expressed his thanks to the players, coaches, staff and most important of all - the fans. He called them the 'superpower of World Football'.

And at just past half 6 he departed the Anfield turf for the last time in his capacity as LFC manager.

The torch now passes to a new man who must somehow get Liverpool back on to the path of challenging for the top prizes. Klopp may not quite be leaving him with the machine of a team we had back in 2020, but there are plenty of building blocks for the future.

What a ride it was.

MOTM: Alexis Mac Allister

Video Highlights - LFC 2-0 Wolves