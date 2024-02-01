Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea: Bradley comes of age as reds put on a show

Liverpool enjoyed another goal thriller as the 'Heavy Metal Football farewell tour' seemingly continues.

The reds beat Norwich 5-2 at the weekend, the first game since the manager announced his end of season departure, but they were back in Premier League action here against a team that they have endured plenty of matches drawn over the past three years.

But from the first whistle Liverpool were resplendent.

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister were back in the starting line up and they looked as hungry as ever - Darwin Nunez terrorised the Chelsea backline constantly - hitting the woodwork four times on the night - once from a penalty kick.

His industry was deserving of at least one goal - but never matter, his workrate is exceptional and he creates space aplenty for the rest of the side to capitalise on.

But it was Conor Bradley, the 20 year old Northern Irishman who caught the eye perhaps the most. With Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench and almost ready for a full return - he gave a display that will give the manager genuine food for thought.

A turnover near the half way line and he was on his bike - sending in a ball that Diogo Jota battled to force through and into the net. 1-0.

Better was to come when Luis Diaz fed the ball across to Bradley. Diogo Jota had been involved in a collision - the pass was no longer on - so Conor smashed it right footed into the corner of the net. A great moment for him only tempered by the farce of VAR looking at nothing in particular before another cheer when the goal was confirmed.

On the half hour mark the reds were awarded a penalty and Darwin Nunez curled it on to the post. He deserved better.

There would be more posts and crossbars for the Uruguayan, but Bradley was involved again in the reds third.

This time a great cross from the touchline and it was Szoboszlai who headed home.

Cue the changes from the bench and off Conor went to a standing ovation.

Chelsea immediately scored one in reply as the reds didn't reset quick enough, but normal order was soon restored when Nunez whipped in an excellent pacy cross that Luis Diaz only had to poke home.

A 200th Premier League victory for Jurgen Klopp and an impressive performance from the entire team who are all putting in fantastic shifts. Liverpool advance on to 51 points and retain a 5 point lead having played one game more than Man City.

Next up - Arsenal away on Sunday.

MOTM: Conor Bradley

VIDEO: Match Highlights - Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea