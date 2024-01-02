Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle: New Year off to a bang as reds extend Premier League lead

Liverpool started the new Premier League year with a bang in a ferocious victory in the swirling wind and rain at Anfield.

The 8pm New Years Day kick off was the traditional blockbuster when these two sides meet, and from the first whistle the Liverpool players and crowd were in confident mood. It was a good ten minutes before Newcastle successfully got out of their own half but miraculously the teams went into the half time break 0-0.

Luis Diaz had the ball in the net, but Darwin Nunez was eventually adjudged offside by VAR. Moments later Sven Botman brought down the dancing Diaz and the ref pointed to the spot. A long delay once more for VAR to confirm, and Salah's penalty was struck centrally and Dubravka, who made 10 saves in the game, was the Newcastle hero.

Dan Burn saw a goal ruled out too from a diving header that was offside.

Salah changed his boots at half time out of superstition and it worked out well.

Liverpool, kicking towards the Anfield Road in the second half, took the lead when Nunez unselfishly played the ball across for Salah to score his 150th Premier League goal for the reds.

But moments later, in just their second attack of the game, Gordon fed Isak who dispatched the ball with skill past Alisson. 1-1.

Liverpool made some changes from the bench including bringing on Jota and Gakpo and it helped the reds move up a gear.

A lovely interplay from Jota, Salah and Jones saw the youngster put the ball away and a similar fast paced move and Gakpo bundled over the line to put the reds 3-1 up.

What a way to start 2024! We keep going 💪 pic.twitter.com/12hKkA7oT3 — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) 2 January 2024

Botman headed in, relatively unmarked from a corner, to narrow the gap once more.

But the returning Alexis Mac Allister, played a delightful ball forward to Jota who was knocked off balance as he tried to round the keeper.

This time there would be no penalty miss from Salah and he heads off to AFCON with two goals and an assist, and Liverpool three points clear at the top of the division.

The reds ended the game with a Premier League joint record of 34 shots, and a Premier League all time high xG (expected goals) of 7.27.

The reds' attention now turns to cup football but they will surely be counting down the days until the Egyptian King returns.

The only downside on a barnstorming night was the sight of Dominik Szoboszlai limping off with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. The congested December fixtures have taken an injury toll on the reds but they start the New Year in a position that looked very unlikely during the summer midfield rebuild.

MOTM: Mo Salah

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle