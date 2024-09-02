Man Utd 0-3 LFC: Liverpool clinical in dominant beating of United

Liverpool comfortably dispatched Manchester United at Old Trafford in the first significant test of Arne Slot's new regime.

In truth, this was arguably an easier win than those registered against Ipswich and Brentford - as Luis Diaz, Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah all continued with their excellent starts to the season.

There were a couple of half chances for United which Alisson dealt with, but the reds defence remains unbeaten this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold thought he had sent Liverpool into the lead in the seventh minute but his goal was ruled out for a Salah offside.

Not to worry though as the reds dominated in midfield and eventually forced Casemiro into a position on the bench for the second half.

Luis Diaz headed the reds opener before curling a delicious pacy shot past Onana to give the reds the 2-0 half time lead.

Second half, more domination, but only the one goal further to show for their efforts - who else but Mo Salah. Fifteen goals now scored against Man United - ten of them at Old Trafford.

New United centre-half Mathijs de Ligt was lucky to stay on the pitch after a lunge at Luis Diaz - he was replaced by Harry Maguire to prevent an escalation after receiving a yellow card.

With five minutes left on the clock, Old Trafford was three quarters empty. The Liverpool fans delighted with their start to the season and revelling in the Anfield songbook booming around the home of our long time rivals.

Arne Slot becomes the first LFC boss since Bob Paisley to win his first clash facing Man Utd and the first since George Kay to do so at Old Trafford.

It's early days into his reign, but it looks like our reds have the Dutch master in the managers seat.

Liverpool and Man City are level at the top with the only 100% records in the division and a goal difference of seven apiece after three games.

MOTM: Ryan Gravenberch

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Man Utd 0-3 LFC