Jota and Tsimikas salvage a point: Forest 1-1 Liverpool

Liverpool earned a point, and can consider themselves unlucky not to take all three, as they faced off against second placed Nottingham Forest.

Forest are enjoying a magnificent season, following in the footsteps of the other European Champions Aston Villa in mounting a bit of a 1970s/80's style retro comeback for the big clubs of half a century ago.

And it remains Nottingham Forest who are the only team to have defeated the reds in the Premier League this season.

That result originally looked like an outlier but Forest's form since has proven that to be no freak result.

They took an 8th minute lead here - another fine finish from the goal machine that is New Zealand's Chris Wood. The reds made to pay once again for another slow start.

But as the game wore on so did Liverpool's dominance and in the second half the chances were coming at an increasing rate. Mo Salah had a rare off night for the reds - wasting a couple of chances and also not helped by the terrific form of Mats Sels in the City goal, and some goalline clearances from the well-drilled defence of Forest.

However, it was a 65th minute change by Slot that ensured the reds would not be defeated.

Tsimikas replaced a poor Robertson, and Jota was sent on for Konate - a move for Gravenberch back into defence.

Tsimikas sent in the corner with his first touch, Jota headed the ball in the net with his first touch. What a substitution.

Liverpool probed further and were unlucky not to get the winner they probably deserved even though they don't have the best of records at this particular stadium.

In the end, the points were shared, and Liverpool now have a 7 point lead over third placed Arsenal who have yet to play. Both teams currently on the same number of games played.

MOTM: Diogo Jota

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool