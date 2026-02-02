Reds complete Toon double: LFC 4-1 Newcastle

Liverpool completed the Premier League double over Newcastle United with a comprehensive victory at Anfield on Saturday night.

With the Geordie's number one enemy Alexander Isak watching on from the bench, it was another player who didn't fancy the North East, Hugo Ekitike, who scored twice in three minutes at the end of the first half.

With defensive issues still forefront for the reds, Ibrahima Konate was making his first return to the team since the untimely death of his father. And he delivered one of his most impressive displays in a Liverpool shirt as Newcastle did start with positivity. Although the reds had a few chances early on, it was Harvey Barnes rattling the post from a free kick before Anthony Gordon celebrated the game's opener in front of the Kop.

It was all to be short lived happiness however for the black and whites as the reds players, and crowd, turned it around.

Ekitike latching on to some wondrous play inside the box from Florian Wirtz to stroke home the equaliser. Two minutes later the ball boy quickly found Alisson, who found Kerkez, who played a sublime pass upfield to Ekitike. The power and pace was too much for the Newcastle defence and he capped it off with a Fernando Torres toe-poke past Nick Pope.

Eddie Howe looked shell-shocked, Ekitike was thrilled.

Second half and it was all Liverpool - even a late triple attacking change from Newcastle failed to turn the dial.

Florian Wirtz stroking the ball into the net with ease for his 6th goal in 11 games.

Salah had chances, boy did he have chances, but his rustiness meant he failed to convert. Ekitike too had a glorious chance to get his first senior hat-trick but a wayward shot left him feeling frustrated.

In injury time Konate got his goal - it was scruffy but they all count and it was the perfect ending to the game. The player, visibly emotional, was cheered by his team-mates and crowd alike - with Alisson running the length of the pitch to celebrate. He was there once too.

Liverpool have made a poor attempt at their Premier League defence, but this performance at least showed some signs of the kind of play that had them at the top not so long ago. Ekitike and Wirtz's partnership is developing nicely.

MOTM: Florian Wirtz

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: LFC 4-1 NEWCASTLE