Liverpool hold league leaders away: Arsenal 0-0 LFC

Liverpool delivered a spirited display at the Emirates against the runaway league leaders to ensure the Champions remain undefeated against the team aiming to take our crown.

Arsenal were hoping to extend their Premier League dramatically after both Man City and Aston Villa failed to win on the previous night, but it was Liverpool who took their unbeaten run to ten games and collected their third consecutive draw.

Arsenal were on top for large parts of the first half but it was the reds who had the best opportunity to open the scoring - Conor Bradley sending the ball onto the crossbar after David Raya had failed to clear the ball effectively.

The reds weathered the storm - Milos Kerkez in particular doing a sterling job against Bukayo Saka as he continues to settle into his Liverpool career.

The second half was a different story - one in which the reds were dominant with long spells of possession with Arsenal unable to break out of their own half for large periods. Chances were limited however, Arsenal strangely appeared ultra-defensive as if they knew a point at home to the Champions was a decent result. Considering their points gap - it probably is.

The reds had a couple of shouts for a penalty too - one particularly strong one when Wirtz was clipped when weaving his way through the box. As has been the reds luck this season though - no positive decision came from the ref.

Arsenal with an array of talent on their bench however had the options of bringing on the Jesus's, the Eze's and the Madueke's but the reds collected their deserved point (and arguably it was probably Liverpool more aggrieved at not collecting all three).

The only moment of despair was when Conor Bradley appeared to get his boot stuck in the turf late on - suggestive of a serious knee injury and he was stretchered off. This incident provided the game's main flashpoint - with Gabriel Martinelli throwing a ball at the injured Bradley before kneeing him and then attempting to push him off the pitch.

Ibrahima Konate collected a yellow card whilst remonstrating with Martinelli but it was an ugly sight, and one for which the Arsenal forward has since apologised.

Whilst the reds are still injury hit and still not playing vintage football they have at least shown more resilience since the dark days of the Autumn.

MOTM: Milos Kerkez

