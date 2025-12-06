Salah: I don’t have to fight everyday to play for Liverpool

Mo Salah, who has been relatively silent in Liverpool's indifferent form, has decided to unleash a verbal volley at the club just days before he heads to AFCON and now possibly to his Liverpool exit.

The reds forward has been benched for the past 7 days, in which the reds have continued to stutter but nonetheless shown enough resilience to remain unbeaten.

But he made a beeline for reporters in the mixed zone following the 3-3 draw with Leeds away and said:

"I don’t know what to say. "It’s kind of funny, I couldn’t believe it. It’s a disappointing result for us as a team. We conceded silly goals. I could not help my team-mates because I am on the bench. "I could not believe I was sitting on the bench for 90 minutes. That’s the third time. It’s the first time in my career I think. I am very disappointed, I have done so much for this club over years, especially last season, It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. "That’s how I feel it. Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in summer. Now I’m on bench so I can say they haven’t kept those promises. "I used to have a good relationship (with the manager). Now we don’t have any relationship and I don't know why. Seems like someone does not want me in the club. I called my mum and dad and told them to come to the Brighton game. "It doesn't matter if I play or not. I'm going to enjoy it. I am just going to be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before the African Cup of Nations, because I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there. "It’s not acceptable to me to be fair. If I was somewhere else,every club would protect its players. Now it’s: ‘Throw Mo under the bus because he is a problem in a team'. "I don’t think I am a problem. I am not fighting for my position every day because I have earned it. I am not bigger than the club. I am not bigger than anything. But I have earned it."

The last time Salah was keen to talk to reporters post match was last November when he declared he was 'more out than in' when contract discussions were not as forthcoming as he had hoped.

He did sign a two year contract extension last season but these latest comments are unlikely to go down well with the Liverpool board who are already reported to be open to offers in the January window.

His comments that he doesn't have to 'earn his place in the team' are likely to be the most significant and most disappointing.

Liverpool travel to Milan to face Inter on Tuesday before a home game against Brighton on the weekend. Salah is due to head off to the African Cup of Nations shortly after the Brighton game.