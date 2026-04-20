Everton 1-2 Liverpool: Reds win first Merseyside derby at Everton’s new stadium

It's been a tough few weeks and even more disappointing season for the reds but they did get a historical first Merseyside derby victory at Everton's new waterfront Hill Dickinson stadium.

Everton were within close distance of the reds in the league - a dramatic gap-closing of recent years as the reigning champions have fumbled badly in this campaign. It was the reds however who ended the season with, at the least, the local bragging rights with a win home and away against the bitter blues.

With some long term injuries - including now Hugo Ekitike this would be both Mo Salah and Andy Robertson's final derby wearing Liverpool red - and they both started the fixture.

It was a fairly frenetic opening 15 minutes in which Everton acquitted themselves well - Liverpool still smarting from further injury issues and the midweek exit of the Champions League.

And the stadium was bouncing when Everton thought they had the opening goal of the game in the 27th minute, but Iliman Ndiaye's goal was ruled offside from the cross.

Two minutes later a rare bit of 2025/26 pressing from Liverpool saw them force a mistake in the middle third. Cody Gakpo delivered an exquisite defence splitting pass and Mo Salah rolled back to 24/25 mode to slot the ball in for the game's opener.

Everton equalised in the second half when a ball was allowed to meander across the reds area - Beto sliding in and unfortunately delivering a serious injury to Mamardashvilli in the Liverpool goal. It was 1-1 and the reds keeper was stretched off and taken straight to hospital to deal with the wound. Freddie Woodman came on to his make Premier League debut for Liverpool but was rarely tested and no further goals were coming from the blues.

The 90 minute mark arrived - 11 extra minutes - taken up in large part due to the Liverpool keeper problem.

In the 100th minute of the match Szoboszlai's shot was deflected out for a corner, from which Virgil van Dijk rose above Pickford and Tarkowski to head in a winning goal. Another late goal in a Merseyside derby but unlike Everton's pitch-invading equaliser from last time, this one was a winner.

Bottles thrown on to the pitch from the Everton fans, Liverpool fans jubilant as they drank in the Everton tears.

The reds now at least have a two game cushion in the Champions League placings which would be a small, but useful salvation in an otherwise poor campaign.

Thank goodness for Everton for lifting our spirits!

MOTM: Ryan Gravenberch

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