Kostas Tsimikas set for 5 year LFC deal

Liverpool's first serious foray into the summer 2020 transfer market is expected within the next 48 hours.

Kostas Tsimikas, the 24 year old Greek left back at Olympiacos, is believed to be in the UK for a medical ahead of putting pen to paper on a long term deal at Anfield.

The reds have been in the market for further left back cover to alleviate the playing time pressure on Andy Robertson.

Discussions concerning Norwich full back Jamal Lewis fell apart when the Canaries wanted at least double the £10M that Liverpool were prepared to part with.

The media in England have placed the value of the transfer at around £11M whilst sources in Greece put the figure closer to £15M.

Tsimikas has been building up his involvement in the Olympiacos side over the past four seasons, and made 45 appearances last season. Earlier in his career he had brief spells in both Denmark and the Netherlands on loan. He has also been involved in the senior national side during the previous Nations League campaign.