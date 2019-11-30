As it happened: LFC 2-1 Brighton

Liverpool will be hoping to reach the 40 point mark by getting all three points against Brighton.
The reds will be without Fabinho (who was due to serve a suspension today) after it was revealed he could be out for around 2 months.
The Brazilian midfielder suffered an ankle ligament injury in the midweek game at home against Napoli.
Liverpool have won the last seven meetings in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and conceding just five.
For Brighton - they last defeated Liverpool some 35 years ago in an FA Cup game at home.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi.
As it happened...
And today's early Premier League game has just finished...
Newcastle 2-2 Man City
Liverpool could go 11 points clear of Man City with victory here today. Added pressure?
So here's a quick look at the pre-match Premier League table
Former red Jonjo Shelvey scored an 88th minute equaliser for Newcastle against Man City and he had this to say post-match
"We thought we deserved a point. They keep the ball so well but we deserved that. We needed to bounce-back after Monday but showed we have character and a bit of spirit.
I might be a hero in Liverpool now but being serious we need as many points as we can and we need to keep moving up the table."
Turning attention to Anfield, and we've got about 20 minutes until kick off.
WE are underway at Anfield
4' Oxlade-Chamberlain driving forward but his shot is blocked.
Promising start from Liverpool.
The fans continue to sing 'Justice for the 96' with the flags remaining up until the 6th minute - the time at which that fateful FA Cup game in 1989 was abandoned.
5' Brighton have not come here to make up the numbers. Crucial interceptions there from van Dijk and then Lovren heading away at the near post.
13' Salah and Firmino combine. It arrived after a 70 yard pass from Van Dijk.
Salah drills, right-footed, into the side netting.
16' Big save by Mat Ryan from Roberto Firmino. Mane had sent in the cross. Corner to the reds.
18' Quality delivery from Alexander-Arnold on the right sided free kick and Virgil van Dijk smashes that in with his head.
1-0 to the reds.
19' Mat Ryan called into action yet again to deny Roberto Firmino. Another corner. Could have been 3-0 but for excellent goalkeeping.
20' Wow. Another excellent save from Mat Ryan. Mane this time denied a great opportunity.
25' It's 2-0 to the reds. And that's another goal for Virgil van Dijk!
He's on for a first half hat-trick!
He heads in from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.
40' Brighton enjoying a decent spell of possession now.
Have the reds taken their foot off the gas?
45' Lovely build up for the reds. Mane, Firmino, to Salah to Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ryan, yet again, saves.
1 minute of added time.
Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
Liverpool fully deserving of their 2-0 lead. In all fairness it could well be about 6-1.
Mat Ryan has had a great first half in the Brighton goal but Trent Alexander-Arnold with a free kick and a cross has provided 2 assists for Virgil van Dijk's head.
We're back underway at Anfield.
Liverpool, clearly, will be top after today's match. But by how many points. 8, 9 or 11?
54' It's been a relatively quieter second half so far.
We're almost approaching the times that both managers are going to consider their first changes.
Brighton are not giving in though on this one as they earn themselves a corner.
64' Robertson with excellent work down that left hand side.
Oxlade-Chamberlain shot - it's deflected wide.
One of the moments of the second half there and that would have been curtains on this game.
Lallana looks like he is about to come on.
69' For Liverpool, Mo Salah makes way for Adam Lallana.
Two subs for Brighton. Alzate and Trossard are on for Montoya and Bissouma.
75' Klopp taking advantage of the scoreline to give some players a bit of a breather.
Bobby Firmino makes way for Divock Origi.
Whoops!
76' Long ball from Brighton - Alisson came out of his area and handballed outside the area.
Straight red card.
Adrian comes on to replace Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Liverpool down to ten men for the final 12 minutes plus stoppage time.
Oh dear. Lewis Dunk fires in from Brighton.
The reds just were not ready after that free kick whistle was blown.
Down to ten men. 2-1. This has just got unnecessarily nervy.
87' It's all Brighton now. They are going for it. Adrian being called into action as both Mooy and then Gross are heavily involved.
Liverpool, down to ten men, have lost their composure here. Could really do with some kind of counter-attack third goal.
90+2' We have another 2 minutes of the 4 added minutes to get through.
Phew!
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Reds end the game with 10 men after Alisson sent off for handling outside the area.
That should have been a lot simpler. It could have been 6-0 at half time.
But Liverpool are unbeaten in 31 League games. And more importantly, 11 points clear at the top of the table.