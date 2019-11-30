As it happened: LFC 2-1 Brighton

Liverpool will be hoping to reach the 40 point mark by getting all three points against Brighton.

The reds will be without Fabinho (who was due to serve a suspension today) after it was revealed he could be out for around 2 months.

The Brazilian midfielder suffered an ankle ligament injury in the midweek game at home against Napoli.

Liverpool have won the last seven meetings in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and conceding just five.

For Brighton - they last defeated Liverpool some 35 years ago in an FA Cup game at home.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi.

As it happened...