LIVE: Liverpool v Flamengo – FIFA Club World Cup Final

Liverpool take on Brazilian side Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar.

The reds edged past Monterrey of Mexico, 2-1, on Wednesday thanks to a late winner by Roberto Firmino.

Today's meeting between the two clubs is their first meeting for 38 years and 8 days. In that game in Tokyo, the Brazilian side ran out 3-0 winners and their clubs fans still sing about that game to this day.

The title of 'World Champions' is one of the rare titles that has eluded Liverpool to this day.

Live Updates