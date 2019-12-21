LIVE: Liverpool v Flamengo – FIFA Club World Cup Final

Liverpool take on Brazilian side Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar.
The reds edged past Monterrey of Mexico, 2-1, on Wednesday thanks to a late winner by Roberto Firmino.
Today's meeting between the two clubs is their first meeting for 38 years and 8 days. In that game in Tokyo, the Brazilian side ran out 3-0 winners and their clubs fans still sing about that game to this day.
The title of 'World Champions' is one of the rare titles that has eluded Liverpool to this day.
Live Updates
Just as in 1981, Flamengo in their white away kit - Liverpool in their red home kit.
Half an hour to go.
“In December of ’81,
"We ran rings around the English,
"3-0 against Liverpool,
"It went down in history.”
???? The volume at which the @Flamengo fans are chanting this in Doha & Rio is comparable to ???? @NASA's Saturn V launch❗️ 'The Nation' is from another planet ????#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/bPjYLfjWft
Flamengo fans outnumbering Liverpool fans in the stadium.
This trophy clearly means a lot to the South American side.
Monterrey have beaten Al-Hilal on penalties after the game ended up 2-2.
That was the 3rd place play off match that has only just finished.
They start with the same side as in their semi-final
One win away from becoming World Champions ???????????? #ClubWC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/9hNIHvtDpp— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 20, 2019
Liverpool make four changes from the side that won the semi-final mid-week.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Lonergan, Wijnaldum, Milner, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Hoever, Elliott, Van den Berg, Williams.
Liverpool have lost their three previous attempts at the effective world club title.
1981 - Flamengo
1984 - Independiente
2005 - Sao Paulo
Can the reds finally land the prize?