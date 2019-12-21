LIVE: Liverpool v Flamengo – FIFA Club World Cup Final

| Anfield Online
Club World Cup Final
Saturday 21 December 2019 - 5:30 pm

Flamengo-
-Liverpool
Coming Soon

Liverpool take on Brazilian side Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar.

The reds edged past Monterrey of Mexico, 2-1, on Wednesday thanks to a late winner by Roberto Firmino.

Today's meeting between the two clubs is their first meeting for 38 years and 8 days.  In that game in Tokyo, the Brazilian side ran out 3-0 winners and their clubs fans still sing about that game to this day.

The title of 'World Champions' is one of the rare titles that has eluded Liverpool to this day.

Live Updates

17:26 UK
Teams are out

Just as in 1981, Flamengo in their white away kit - Liverpool in their red home kit.

17:04 UK

Half an hour to go.

16:57 UK

Flamengo fans outnumbering Liverpool fans in the stadium.

This trophy clearly means a lot to the South American side.

16:41 UK
Monterrey 3rd

Monterrey have beaten Al-Hilal on penalties after the game ended up 2-2.

That was the 3rd place play off match that has only just finished.

16:39 UK
Flamengo team

They start with the same side as in their semi-final

16:27 UK

16:19 UK
Confirmed LFC Team

Liverpool make four changes from the side that won the semi-final mid-week.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Lonergan, Wijnaldum, Milner, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Hoever, Elliott, Van den Berg, Williams.

16:06 UK
Fourth time lucky?

Liverpool have lost their three previous attempts at the effective world club title.

1981 - Flamengo
1984 - Independiente
2005 - Sao Paulo

Can the reds finally land the prize?



    Leave a Reply