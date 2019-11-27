As it happened: LFC 1-1 Napoli

Liverpool host Italian side Napoli in what could be a decisive battle to decide the group winners of Champions League Group E.

The reds knocked Napoli out of the group stages last season by the thinnest of margins, number of goals scored, after both sides finished on 9 points. Liverpool obviously went on to win their sixth European Cup whilst Napoli were knocked out of the Europa League in the Quarter Finals.

Although LFC lost in Naples in the first group game this season the Italians have been plagued with issues this season. They have not win in their last six games and the squad are now facing a one week fine for failing to attend a training camp.

Mo Salah, who was on the bench at the weekend, has been continuing his training but Jurgen Klopp may elect to keep him in reserve ahead of the weekend's Premier League match against Brighton.

As it happened...