As it happened: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

The wait is over. Liverpool restart in their quest for a first domestic title in 30 seasons as they take on Everton in the 236th Merseyside derby.
This match, originally scheduled for the middle of March, has obviously been delayed due to the emerging coronavirus pandemic in the UK.
Now, three months later the infection level has dropped 30 fold however fans will not yet be allowed to return to stadiums - meaning a maximum of 300 people will be inside Goodison Park for a derby with a big difference.
Some things however, remain the same. Liverpool have a gargantuan lead at the top of the Premier League. A 22 point gap with 9 games remaining means the reds need just 2 victories, assuming Man City can win all their remaining games.
A win for the reds today, and it's possible that the title could be wrapped up as early as tomorrow night when Man City take on Burnley.
Going into the suspension of the season Liverpool had suffered a temporary blip in form, but that is hopefully long behind the club as they continue their quest to smash Premier League records.
This game is shown live in the UK on free to air TV - Pick TV which is Channel 11 on Freeview.
As it happened...
Liverpool haven't played in 103 days, so how will that affect the restart for the reds.
Here's what the boss had to say.
"I expect us to be in a good shape.
"I don't know if we are 100% but Everton have had the same time [off]. It is all about being ready to face problems in a game and finding solutions.
"In nine weeks not doing anything you can lose almost anything. The players trained every day but we don't train them for a specific moment as we had no idea until a week before that training would start again.
"Training is completely different if you just want to keep fit or be in the best shape for a specific day. We kept them fit until we knew until we go again and the boys don't lose a lot.
"Unfortunately it is not like riding a bike. We have to bring 11 or more players together to have the same idea in the same moment."
Liverpool will clinch the Premier League title with two more victories.
After today's game against Everton the reds return to Anfield on Wednesday to take on Crystal Palace, and former boss Roy Hodgson.
Man City must win every game to keep Liverpool on their toes - and they face Burnley tomorrow evening at home.
Here's your first competitive LFC starting XI in over 3 months
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Minamino, Mane, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Salah, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Elliott, Williams.
James Milner in for Andy Robertson who has a slight knock.
Minamino starts ahead of Mo Salah who is returning to full fitness.
The blues start tonight's game like this
Pickford, Coleman (c), Holgate, Keane, Digne, Gordon, Davies, Gomes, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Liverpool leave the portacabin in the Goodison car park. Everton leave their dressing room.
Both sets of players now on the pitch.
A short pre-match period of silence to remember those who have lost their lives due to the global pandemic.
A blow of the referee's whistle and the players take the knee for 10 seconds in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
And we are underway!
4' Richarlison drills a shot across the face of the Liverpool goal.
Important touch there from Alisson.
12' Free kick for Liverpool. It was in a decent position but wasted.
Trent Alexander Arnold lifting the ball into the box but there was nobody there to get on the end of it.
20' James Milner gets a yellow card for a challenge on Richarlison.
The Everton forward made a bit of a meal of that one.
23' Players have a brief drinks break.
Also a reminder that today is the summer solstice. A very very unique time of the year to have a Merseyside derby.
30' Alexander Arnold with the free kick from the corner of the area - Matip gets the header but puts it past the left side of Jordan Pickford's goal.
Should have done better.
34' Good move from Liverpool - pulled Everton apart there.
Firmino receives the ball at the edge of the area - Keita is unmarked and running down his left but Bobby pulls the trigger.
He drags that shot wide - poor effort and the wrong choice.
40' Michael Keane gets a card after a foul on Sadio Mane. Free kick about 10 yards outside the area.
.. Trent's free kick is held at the right hand post by Pickford.
Joe Gomez appears to be coming on.
42' Joe Gomez is on to replace James Milner. Not sure what happened to him there but he's rubbing his thigh. May have strained a muscle.
45' Intricate football from the reds, Keita, Minamino, Mane but the penalty area was overloaded and the shot was blocked.
Approaching half time.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Slow start from the reds. We've dominated possession but there's not been a huge amount for either goalkeeper to do.
Keita and Minamino have both looked decent for the reds.
Milner off just before half time with an ice pack on the back of the thigh.
Liverpool head off to the confines of the porta-cabin in the Goodison Park car park.
Half time change for the reds.
Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Minamino.
And we are underway again.
49' Great through ball from Van Dijk to the onrushing Joe Gomez of all people. Seamus Coleman with a tackle to force a corner.
Trent sends the corner in but Pickford manages to punch that away.
55' Liverpool looking livelier in this second half but we're still waiting for a first derby goal at Goodison since December 2016.
Reminder that the last two derbies here have ended 0-0.
60' Sigurdsson is on to replace debutant Anthony Gordon for the home team.
61' Rare chance for Everton here. Richarlison fires into the stands under pressure.
62' Lucas Digne booked for a foul on Mane. Just central outside the penalty area.
63' Alexander-Arnold's free kick deflected off the wall for a corner.
65' Firmino and Keita both head off the field. Origi and Wijnaldum are on.
73' Matip appears to have taken a kick on the foot. Not sure if he's going to be able to carry on.
Lovren might be LFC's 5th sub of the day.
74' And Lovren does come on to replace Joel Matip.
80' Somewhat against the run of play Everton should have scored there.
Calvert-Lewin attempts a backheel. Alisson unsighted pushes it across his goal and then Tom Davies hits the post.
From the corner, Calvert Lewin heads narrowly wide.
Big let off from the reds.
86' Origi booked for a foul on Seamus Coleman just outside the Everton area.
88' Bernard replaces Alex Iwobi for Everton.
Final few minutes injury time.
Richarlison fouls Oxlade-Chamberlain and it's a Liverpool free kick.
90+2' Fabinho's free kick tipped over for a corner by Pickford. Looked like it was heading to the crossbar.
It wasn't a classic.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
A third consecutive nil nil at Goodison Park. Not been a good location for decent games for a few seasons now. Mane's goal in December 2016 the last goal in this particular fixture.
The reds are now 5 points away from the title.
Whilst Man City take on Burnley at home tomorrow, Liverpool will return to Anfield on Wednesday evening.
Crystal Palace face the reds at 8:15pm.
We'll be hoping for a few more goals which could set up a very interesting meeting at Man City's ground.