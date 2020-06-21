As it happened: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

The wait is over. Liverpool restart in their quest for a first domestic title in 30 seasons as they take on Everton in the 236th Merseyside derby.

This match, originally scheduled for the middle of March, has obviously been delayed due to the emerging coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

Now, three months later the infection level has dropped 30 fold however fans will not yet be allowed to return to stadiums - meaning a maximum of 300 people will be inside Goodison Park for a derby with a big difference.

Some things however, remain the same. Liverpool have a gargantuan lead at the top of the Premier League. A 22 point gap with 9 games remaining means the reds need just 2 victories, assuming Man City can win all their remaining games.

A win for the reds today, and it's possible that the title could be wrapped up as early as tomorrow night when Man City take on Burnley.

Going into the suspension of the season Liverpool had suffered a temporary blip in form, but that is hopefully long behind the club as they continue their quest to smash Premier League records.

This game is shown live in the UK on free to air TV - Pick TV which is Channel 11 on Freeview.

Follow the match with us below.

As it happened...