Liverpool leap towards title: Leicester 0-1 LFC

Arsenal comfortably beat Ipswich Town 4-0 which meant that Liverpool wouldn't seal the title at Easter but they took another leap forward with victory over Leicester City.

The reds are now on the brink of a record-equalling 20th title and cementing their status yet further as English football's most successful football club.

It was a game with two teams seemingly in full knowledge of their destinies. Leicester knew they were going to be relegated this season, Liverpool now basking in the knowledge that a 20th title is heading their way.

The reds were dominant through large parts of the game but that missing clinical finish was absent.

Virgil van Dijk was rightly serenaded in the early parts of the game after he announced his two year contract extension.

He gave a composed performance - Ndidi perhaps Leicester's most dangerous man at times as Bradley continues to feel his way back into the side.

Both Nunez and Alexander-Arnold returned to the matchday squad after absences and it was perhaps fitting that it was Trent, off the bench, came on to score a decisive winner.

After chances had rebounded off the post and crossbar, Trent came in with a rare left-footed piledriver before launching his shirt and celebrating with the away fans.

Another iconic moment in the Liverpool career of the young scouser.

There was little trouble for the reds in the closing stages as they condemned former Champions, Leicester, back into the Championship.

Liverpool are now just one win away from a sensational Premier League title - and it could be less than that if Arsenal make a mistake against Crystal Palace at home on Wednesday evening.

The reds move on to 79 points and enjoy a 13 point lead, with just five matches remaining.

MOTM: For the goal and the celebration, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Leicester 0-1 LFC