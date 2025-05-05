It’s Official: Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool FC

Football's worst kept secret is out and Trent Alexander-Arnold has now confirmed that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract in July 2025.

The player has been heavily linked with Real Madrid who are keen to bring in the 26 year old scouser who has been at LFC for 20 years.

In his relatively short senior career to date - he has won every major club honour - helping the reds to two titles, a European Cup triumph as well as a handful of other domestic and European trophies.

Trent himself said: “I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that.”

His 23 goals in 352 appearances, plus a significant number of major goal involvements, has helped him along the way of his 8 major trophies.

He also added: “There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there.

“I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club.

“I’m just hoping that we’re able to carry on winning games, the noise [around my decision] doesn’t take away from the fact of what we’ve achieved this season.

“It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done.”

Liverpool have 3 games left this season before the Premier League title presentation and parade will wrap up towards the end of May.