As it happened: Ajax 0-1 LFC

Liverpool are in Amsterdam. Sadly without their fans who would have thoroughly enjoyed this trip, and also without Dutchman Virgil van Dijk.

The reds meet the Dutch Champions for the first time in competitive football since December 1966, when Ajax dumped Liverpool out of the then European Cup in the second round stage over two legs.

Bill Shankly's men were roundly thumped 5-1 on that foggy night in December, but Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the reds can mark a return to winning ways, and put behind them some disappointing away results from their recent European travels.

Joel Matip is also expected to miss out tonight after picking up an injury against Everton - which means that already the reds have to call on midfielder Fabinho to slot into the gap in central defence for this fixture.

Ajax have four wins and a draw from their opening games in the Eredivisie and thumped Heerenveen 5-1 at home at the weekend. Liverpool are likely still licking their wounds over their 2-2 draw away at Everton.

Can the reds start with a victory in the group stage?

As it happened...