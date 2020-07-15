As it happened – Arsenal 2-1 LFC

The reds travel to Arsenal for the first time as Champions in 30 years. Arsenal, who enjoyed a brief spell of title success around the turn of the century are now enduring their own title drought. It's been 16 years since the Gunners were the best team in England and it's felt like a while since they've even been the best team in North London.

Last weekend's defeat against Spurs will no doubt have hurt them - they'll be desperate to get the points to rise above their local rivals - although they do retain FA Cup ambitions for this season. They face Man City on Saturday.

LFC are still chasing what would be a historic points total, but for now they can aim for their 31st league win of the season - a feat never before achieved by any of the great Liverpool sides in history. On an individual note, Mo Salah will play in his 150th Liverpool game if selected.

