As it happened – Arsenal 2-1 LFC

The reds travel to Arsenal for the first time as Champions in 30 years. Arsenal, who enjoyed a brief spell of title success around the turn of the century are now enduring their own title drought. It's been 16 years since the Gunners were the best team in England and it's felt like a while since they've even been the best team in North London.
Last weekend's defeat against Spurs will no doubt have hurt them - they'll be desperate to get the points to rise above their local rivals - although they do retain FA Cup ambitions for this season. They face Man City on Saturday.
LFC are still chasing what would be a historic points total, but for now they can aim for their 31st league win of the season - a feat never before achieved by any of the great Liverpool sides in history. On an individual note, Mo Salah will play in his 150th Liverpool game if selected.
Follow the action live with us here.
As it happened...
James Milner is back in training but this game could arrive too soon for his return.
Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson will miss the next few games through injury. Matchday squad is expected to be similar to the Burnley game.
Arsenal haven't beaten Liverpool in the last 9 Premier League games stretching back to April 2015. Liverpool have won 5 and drawn 4 since then.
Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed LFC scoring 26 goals against Arsenal since he joined. The reds have only scored more against Watford (27) since he joined.
He is also unbeaten in 8 games against Arsenal, only one less than the 9 unbeaten matches v Everton.
Team news incoming...
The Ox and The Trent return to the starting line up.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Keita, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Elliott, Williams.
The home team selected by Mikel Arteta looks like..
Martinez, Tierney, Holding, Luiz, Torreira, Soares, Nelson, Xhaka, Lacazette, Pépé, Saka
Subs: Matt Macey, Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolašinac, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Aubameyang
What a career he's already had at Liverpool!
131 goals or assists so far in his previous 149!
Another guard of honour for the Champions.
And Liverpool get us underway.
10' Arsenal getting plenty of men behind the ball when the reds are in possession.
Fabinho tries to lift a ball deep into the penalty area but it's overrun and out for a goal kick.
13' Almost almost. Arsenal keeper Martinez dwells a little bit with the ball, Firmino is lurking, he attempts to launch the ball away and Firmino gets a foot to that.
He could have been in trouble there.
Good work by Bobby.
20' Firmino at the corner of the area lays it on to the onrushing Robertson who swivels and passes straight to Sadio Mane and boom! GOAL!
Goals, goals, goals. pic.twitter.com/Zzuuv01Ezt— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) July 15, 2020
32' Lacazette scores for Arsenal. Van Dijk dwelled on the ball there - looks like he got pushed and then mis-hit the back pass and the Arsenal striker was in.
43' Bit of a strong challenge there from Rob Holding.
50/50 ball with Sadio Mane and he clattered into him. Definitely played the man not the ball.
44' It's catching. It's a poor kick out by Alisson and Arsenal get the ball back in the box and Nelson puts it in the net.
van Dijk and Alisson now with two errors that have led to Arsenal goals. We're 2-1 down.
Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
It's almost like the last week of school before summer holidays.
Liverpool were decent enough in that half. Good opening goal from Sadio Mane, but a poor backpass from Virgil and then a poor kick out from Alisson and somehow Arsenal go in to half time with a one goal advantage!
That moment when van Dijk and Alisson both make a mistake in the same half. pic.twitter.com/U0WwZSdpYF— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) July 15, 2020
Back underway at the Emirates Stadium.
Liverpool with work to do and concentration to improve.
48' Late challenge there by Trent on Saka. Goes into the referees book.
Klopp not looking particularly happy on the sidelines.
49' Multiple chances for Liverpool. Trent's shot cannons back off Salah, Trent again, Robbo and then Salah all get an attempt on goal.
54' Alexander-Arnold does well to keep the ball in - flicks it over to Salah but Mo's shot is tipped over. Should have kept that one down.
57' Aubameyang, Willock and Ceballos are on for Lacazette, Torreira and Nelson.
60' Trent floats one in centrally - Wijnaldum rises highest but his header is over the bar.
61' Firmino and Oxlade-Chamberlain head off - replaced by Minamino and Naby Keita.
63' Mane finds Minamino who hits first time but it goes narrowly wide.
68' Liverpool have been bright in this second half. Substitutions so far have definitely helped LFC more. Minamino and Keita looking up for it and it looked like Takumi might have had a good shout for a penalty there. Nothing given.
71' Probably come at the wrong time. Liverpool have been dominating with more than 90% of possession in the last 10 minutes.
Arsenal still with just two total shots in the game - from the errors that led to goals.— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 15, 2020
Liverpool have 17.
75' Maitland-Niles replaces Cedric Soares.
81' Xhaka yellow carded. Studs up one footed on Keita.
83' Origi and SHAQIRI are on for Liverpool. Salah and Wijnaldum are off.
85' Kolasinac replaces Saka.
Time running out for Liverpool who have had all the chances in this second half.
85' Keita feeds a brilliant ball to Mane - but the Liverpool forward puts it wide.
That must be the reds 20th chance of the game.
96' Seems like the final chance - Alexander-Arnold shot deflected.
Lots of Liverpool chances but there won't be 100 points this season.
Two first half errors led to Arsenal's only two chances on target and their two goals.
Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool dropped just 7 points in their 31 games to win the title.
But have dropped 8 points in the five games since!
???? Man City’s top division record of 100 points (2017-18) is safe— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 15, 2020
???? Liverpool have dropped 8 points in the 5 games since their PL title was confirmed, having dropped only 7 points in the opening 31 matches pic.twitter.com/eQ4U15MgT5
Never heard a manager or player muster any real enthusiasm for the idea of breaking points records. Trophies, yes, going unbeaten, yes. Points, no. Has certainly not been enough of a goal to float Liverpool's boat - very flat, except for Mané— Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) July 15, 2020
'Obviously the goals we gave them as a present. Before that it was totally us. We gave them two goals and then it's difficult to come back.
'We created some opportunities. If we give the goals away then you get what you deserve.
'Those goals shouldn't happen. Moments of concentration. It happens sometimes. Today it happened twice.
'It's too easy to blame (the title). You can see until I made a mistake there was nothing wrong. I felt we could win here comfortably. If you give them the goals.
'I made the mistake. I take the blame. I take it as a man and we move on.
'We will try to win the last two games before a well deserved break. We won't forget this season.'
Here's the boss:
'Twice a massive loss of concentration. We had a huge amount of shots but those two moments killed the game for us.
'You cannot win football games when you concede goals like this.
'I'm not entirely sure why. We lost concentration after the break (drinks). We have to learn 100% and we will.
'We have had sloppy moments once or twice, but we didn't get punished. Listen, that's good on one side, we need to learn from it.
'Credit to Arsenal - they were there in those situations. They were there in those two moments and that's why we lost.'