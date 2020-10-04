As it happened: Aston Villa 7-2 LFC

Liverpool play their first late evening Sunday Premier League game as they travel to Aston Villa.
The reds will be aiming to maintain their 100% start to their title defence against Villa, who have managed two wins from their two games.
The reds were hit by the news in the week that Sadio Mane tested positive for coronavirus, requiring self-isolation, and adding to the missing Thiago Alcantara.
Local neighbours Everton have also had a perfect start to the season, but can the reds draw level ahead of the Merseyside derby?
As it happened...
Team news from the reds
Alisson out with a shoulder injury sustained in training apparently.
Jota in for Mane.
Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Jota, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Minamino, Origi, N. Williams.
Just finished up at Old Trafford where Man Utd got spanked 6-1.
Such a shame.
Incoming Ross Barkley starts for the home team tonight.
Villa: Martinez, Cash, Ngoyo, Mings, Targett, Barkley, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet
Aston Villa v Liverpool underway at Villa Park.
Liverpool wearing their third kit.
3' Early pressure from Villa who have Liverpool hemmed in a little bit.
5' Poor start from the reds and Adrian there with a poor pass back out that Villa can intercept and Ollie Watkins fires in to make it 1-0 to the home team.
Liverpool missing Alisson already.
8' Villa slice the reds apart again and Barkley puts that narrowly wide. He should have got that on target.
Liverpool asleep on this Sunday evening.
11' Good quick move from the reds who slide it around the area before winning a penalty. Good work from Keita and Wijnaldum there.
19' More activity now from Liverpool in the oppositions final third.
Bobby Firmino edged off the ball by John McGinn and Naby Keita charged down as he was teeing up a chance.
22' Good move from the reds, Jota and Firmino combine and Bobby sees his shot palmed out for a corner.
23' Well after a decent period from Liverpool, the ball down the line and Gomez allows Watkins a bit too much space.
He turns and drills that into the top corner. Fine finish but the reds are 2-0 down.
25' Ball outside the area after being headed back by the Villa defender.
Chested down by Jota but he fires that back at Martinez.
28' Jota's been the pick of the front three so far and he does well to bring that ball inside before forcing Martinez to tip a looping shot over the crossbar.
33' One back. Excellent work in the build up by Robertson and Diogo Jota. Jota has been good despite the scoreline.
The ball falls to Salah who fires that high into the net to give Liverpool one back.
1-2.
36' Bad luck for Liverpool. Corner comes in for Villa, headed out and then John McGinn hits it and it takes a horrible deflection off van Dijk and wrongfoots Adrian.
1-3.
38' van Dijk gets booked for bringing down Ross Barley. It's going to lead to more Villa pressure from this free kick.
39' And that free kick does lead to a goal.
Ollie Watkins becomes the first player to score a hat-trick against Liverpool for ten years.
Well well...
Aston Villa 4-1 Liverpool
Adrian stepping in for Alisson made a bit of a mistake for Villa's first goal but Gomez and Alexander-Arnold's defending has also been woeful. Going forward Diogo Jota has done well but Salah and Firmino have been fairly anonymous.
A deflection helped Villa regain momentum and Ollie Watkins has scored three goal against Liverpool in one half of football.
The mad Sunday in the Premier League continue.
Is there any way out of this for Liverpool?
We're back underway.
Liverpool made a change. Keita replaced by Minamino.
54' There's been no breakthrough so far from Liverpool.
It's been more of the same. The pressing game just not there so far for the reds and it's relatively easy work from Villa.
A distinctly average LFC performance so far.
Ollie Watkins' hat-trick is the first scored in the opening 45 minutes against Liverpool since Andy Cole's 3 for Newcastle in November 1993.— Ged Rea (@ged0407) October 4, 2020
55' Ross Barkley hits a left footed shot - takes a deflection off the boot of Trent Alexander-Arnold to squirm past Adrian in the top left hand corner.
Horror show. 1-5.
60' Salah receives the ball inside the area and slots it in to make it 5-2.
Could he get a hat-trick while Liverpool get walloped?
61' Gomez finally hauled off. Curtis Jones replaces him.
Fabinho moves back to central defence.
6-2 now to Villa. Another huge deflection. Jack Grealish lashes one and it takes a horrible change of direction after clattering into Fabinho.
67 minutes gone.
68' Firmino replaced by Milner.
72' Through ball on to Ollie Watkins and that should have been 7.
Important save by Adrian with his feet there.
76' Wowzer. Liverpool sliced open again. Grealish makes it 7-2 for Villa.
Absolute humiliation for the reds.
April 1963 the last time Liverpool conceded 7 goals, according to Sky.
This has been awful.
85' For Villa. Ollie Watkins smashes it against the bar to deny Villa an EIGHTH!
He's seen enough!
This is the worse defensive display I’ve probably ever seen in my lifetime from Lfc!i can’t watch anymore I’m going to bed it’s that bad!No excuses just woeful,you score 2 goals at any ground and you should win.A big wake up call hopefully.Embarrassed— John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) October 4, 2020
Villa 7-2 Liverpool
Unbelievable. Sure, three deflected goals but that doesn't take away a great performance from Villa and a shocking one from Liverpool.
Liverpool concede seven goals in a game for the first time in 57 years!
Liverpool head into the international break in 5th place with 9 points from 12.
Goal difference was +5 before this game.
That's now back to zero.
Next up for the reds is a trip to Everton. Everton are currently top of the league and the reds will need to beat them by four goals to move above them.
That doesn't look remotely likely right now.