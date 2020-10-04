As it happened: Aston Villa 7-2 LFC

Liverpool play their first late evening Sunday Premier League game as they travel to Aston Villa.

The reds will be aiming to maintain their 100% start to their title defence against Villa, who have managed two wins from their two games.

The reds were hit by the news in the week that Sadio Mane tested positive for coronavirus, requiring self-isolation, and adding to the missing Thiago Alcantara.

Local neighbours Everton have also had a perfect start to the season, but can the reds draw level ahead of the Merseyside derby?

As it happened...