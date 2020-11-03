Recap: Atalanta 0-5 LFC

Youngster Rhys Williams comes in for Nat Phillips as the reds take on Atalanta in Italy.

Williams came on for Fabinho during last week's home game against Midtjylland - defender Nat Phillips had not been named in the reds European squad for this season.

Diogo Jota has been chosen ahead of Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's front three after excelling in recent performances.

A win would give Liverpool three consecutive opening wins - a feat not yet achieved by the reds since the tournament revamp.

Confirmed LFC Team v Atalanta

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Jota, Mane, Salah.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Minamino, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Matip, Cain, N Williams.

