As it happened: Arsenal 1-1 LFC (5-4 pens)

A friendly? A competitive clash? People have their own opinion on the Community Shield and there is no doubt that this season it seems even stranger.

It's been barely a month since the end of last season, and here we have FA Cup winners Arsenal facing Premier League Champions Liverpool at Wembley.

The reds have been back in pre-season training for just a couple of weeks and after this will have another two weeks before the Premier League proper gets underway. (International football, sadly, sandwiched in between).

Klopp's side lost on penalties last season to Man City in this fixture, although did eventually steamroll them to the title. This is the fourth Arsenal/Liverpool Charity/Community Shield game. Arsenal won the last one back in 2002, with the reds winning in 1979 and 1989.

Arsenal enjoyed a fine end to last season. They beat us a few games after we had already won the title, but then beat Man City and Chelsea on the way to winning the FA Cup.

How will today's game unfold?

As it happened...