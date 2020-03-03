As it happened: Chelsea 2-0 LFC

Liverpool travel to Chelsea for a 5th round game in the FA Cup, and with a host of changes to the starting line up.

It will be a blend of first team, squad and youth players at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will enjoy home advantage for the game, and are in desperate need of a good result in this competition after appearing to stumble in 4th place in the Premier League.

The reds have 1 win, 1 draw and 1 defeat in their last 3 visits to this stadium.

The winner of tonight's game will head into the 6th round draw which will be performed tomorrow evening.

As it happened...