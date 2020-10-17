As it happened: Everton 2-2 LFC

It has been 31 years since a Merseyside derby day has begun with Everton leading the top division, back then it was Division One, not the Premier League.

The Champions travel to Goodison Park for the second time since fans have been ushered out of stadium.

It had been hoped that fans would have been back, in limited numbers for today's game, but England's health restrictions have got even more severe since the last match-up in June.

Everton have a perfect four wins from their opening campaign, with Carlo Ancelotti's summer signings having an impact on improving his side. Although the reds started with three wins, the wheels came off in spectacular fashion with a heavy defeat at Aston Villa a fortnight ago.

Although international duty has hampered preparations for both teams here, Liverpool will be hoping to improve hugely on recent performances whilst Everton could go six points clear of the reds with a first derby win in 10 years.

As it happened...