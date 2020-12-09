As it happened: Midtjylland 1-1 LFC

Let's cut straight to the chase.

Liverpool have won the group and FC Midtjylland are finishing bottom. It should, in essence, be a midweek off for many of Liverpool's senior players ahead of a demanding Premier League December.

Both teams have pride to play for but from a competitive point of view it is Ajax and Atalanta that will be battling for second place and advancing to the last 16 of this season's Champions League.

Caoimhin Kelleher, if selected, could be looking for a third consecutive clean sheet but without the usual suspects in defence then that might be an even tougher job.

This game goes ahead in Denmark after initially looking like it might need to be moved to another European country.

We will have a large eye on the action from what might be a youthful looking Liverpool side.

As it happened...