As it happened: LFC 1-0 Ajax

Champions League Group Stage Game 5
Tuesday 01 December 2020 - 8:00 pm
Anfield
Liverpool1
0Ajax
42' Schuurs
55' Blind
⚽️ Jones58'
Jota off, Firmino on ↔️68'
69'↔️ Álvarez off, Labyad on
Wijnaldum70'
81'↔️ Neres off, Traoré on
86'↔️ Blind off, Martínez on
86'↔️ Mazraoui off, Huntelaar on
Salah off, Williams on ↔️90'
Mane90'
Henderson90'
Liverpool return to Anfield six days after defeat to Atalanta and three days after their draw away at Brighton.

In the Champions League the same situation stands - a win tonight secures qualification out of the group.

Whilst the reds did welcome captain Jordan Henderson back for the second half on Saturday, the Karma gods kicked into action and subsequently the reds lost James Milner to injury.

Thiago Alcantara is said to be a number of weeks away from returning, alongside the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri.  Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are obviously more long term injuries.

A good night for the reds sees them qualify, a bad night could see them end the evening in third place although Atalanta must still face Ajax in the final group game.

As it happened...

18:33 UK
Klopp ahead of this game

Fair to say that the results over the past two weeks have not improved the Liverpool manager's mood.

"I don't have enough players to prioritise.

"It's not about the competition; it's about the players. On Saturday, the fittest players played.

"It's not a perfect situation but obviously not enough people want to offer us any kind of help [with the fixture scheduling], not only for us but for [all] football people. We just have to deal with it."

18:46 UK
No Alisson for the reds

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal for Liverpool (his first European appearance) as Alisson is left out as a precautionary measure due to a tight leg muscle.

Matip and Henderson both start for the reds and Mane is back in the starting line up.

Kelleher, N. Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Jaros, Firmino, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, R. Williams, Cain, Clarkson.

19:11 UK
Ajax team

Ajax are top of the Eredivisie with 9 wins from 10 games.  They've won their last 3 games in the CL and League scoring 13 goals and conceding just one in the process.

Onana, Schuurs, Klaassen, Blind, Tagliafico, Mazraoui, Álvarez, Gravenberch, Neres, Santos, Tadic

Subs: Stekelenburg, Scherpen, Klaiber, Timber, Huntelaar, Martínez, Labyad, Promes, Traoré, Ekkelenkamp

19:15 UK
Matchday Programme

19:58 UK
Teams out

Champions League Anthem being played.

19:58 UK
Tonight's front three

20:01 UK
KICK OFF

Underway at Anfield. 

Liverpool in all red kicking towards the Anfield Road.  Ajax in all black kicking towards The Kop.

20:04 UK
Chance!

3' Pacy build up from the reds and the shot falls to the feet of Curtis Jones who draws Onana into an early save.

An early shot on target for Liverpool tonight!

20:08 UK
POST!

6' Jota brings down the ball for Salah to flick it across to the edge of the area...

Curtis Jones hits a right footed curler that smashes back off the post.

Couple of early chances for the youngster already.

20:12 UK
Injury concern?

Andy Robertson looked like he was involved in a heavy tackle and Tsimikas is warming up.

Keeping an eye on that one.

20:17 UK

16' Andy Robertson appears to have shaken off that knock to his thigh.

There was a point where he was easily outpaced down the wing and it looked like Klopp would be forced into a change, but all seems okay now.

20:22 UK
Ajax chance!

22' Tagliafico with the cross into the area, and Klaasen gets the header on target - Kelleher saves, although after he does the flag goes up for offside.

20:25 UK

24' This continues to be an end to end encounter.

Davy Klaassen a constant menace for the away side but Liverpool moving their counter attacks quickly too.  Ajax have defended Liverpool's breakaways very well so far.

20:29 UK

27' Robbo's legs getting taped up here.

Extra ankle strapping.

20:33 UK
Good save!

33' Rasping shot from Ajax and Kelleher does well to tip that one over the crossbar for a corner.

20:44 UK
Yellow Card

42' Perr Schurrs brings down Sadio Mane who could have been, possibly, one on one with the keeper there.

That's a yellow card - could it have been more?

The Under 21 Ajax star has been excellent so far - done a great job of keeping Mane quiet so far.

20:48 UK
HALF TIME

Entertaining half - Liverpool had two early chances and then later in the half Kelleher was called into action a couple of times.

Ajax a very good side, but Liverpool look much improved from their last Champions League outing.

This is a very even game.  Kelleher has done very well so far - just that concern over Andy Robertson's ankle.

Liverpool 0-0 Ajax

21:04 UK
SECOND HALF

Back underway.  No changes but plenty of LFC players out training at the interval.

21:09 UK

50' Good cross by Henderson into Mane, who doesn't control it 100% but it's still a big tackle by Mazaroui.  Took the ball away from Sadio in the area.

21:09 UK

51' And at the other end an Ajax cross sent in and Davy Klaassen again free inside the area.

His header has power but thankfully not the correct direction.

It remains 0-0.

21:15 UK
POST!

57' Kelleher saves and tips it in the path of Neres who hits the post!

21:18 UK
GOAL!!!!

BREAKTHROUGH!

58' Curtis Jones gets his goal. Neco Williams with the cross deep towards the back post and the keeper makes a mess of coming for that and Jones tucks it away.

1-0 to the reds.

21:24 UK

62' Salah managed to worm his way free there and Onana just about managed to take that ball off his feet.

Salah has his head in his hands - don't think he quite expected to get as far as he could.

21:26 UK
LFC Sub

68' Roberto Firmino on to replace Diogo Jota.

21:28 UK
Ajax attacking change

70' They definitely need a goal or two in this group game so Ajax bring on Labyad for Alvarez.

21:29 UK
Yellow card

71' Wijnaldum yellow carded for a foul on Tadic.  Looked accidental but he did catch his left foot.

21:37 UK

21:38 UK

79' Ajax's David Neres having some trouble staying on his feet at the moment.

He just got awarded a free kick after fouling Neco Williams!

It's all in the way you fall....!

21:40 UK
Ajax Sub

81' David Neres heads off and is replaced by Lassina Traore who already has 8 goals for Ajax this season.

21:43 UK
Chance!

84' That's a fantastic move from Liverpool started by Curtis Jones.

It deserved a goal but the Ajax keeper saved Firmino's shot.

21:46 UK

21:47 UK
Double Ajax change

86' Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Lisandro Martinez on.  Four attackers now on the pitch for Ajax!

21:48 UK
GREAT SAVE!

88' Point blank save by Kelleher from Huntelaar - that was a terrific reaction save!

21:48 UK
LFC Sub

90' Mo Salah replaced by defender Rhys Williams.

Liverpool want these three points secured.

21:49 UK

Four minutes added on.

21:51 UK
Yellow

90+2' Henderson and Mane both collect yellow cards in injury time.

21:55 UK
FULL TIME

LIVERPOOL WIN THE GROUP AND QUALIFY FOR LAST 16.

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax

That's enough to ensure Liverpool win the group.

Ajax face Atalanta in the last game to decide which one of them joins the reds.

21:57 UK

22:00 UK
Group won with a game to spare

22:08 UK
Post match

Jordan Henderson gets informed in the post match interview that Liverpool have not just qualified but qualified as group winners.

He says that will take the pressure off next weeks game.  Seems happy about that!

Next up for Liverpool is Wolves on Sunday night in which around 2,000 fans will be allowed back into Anfield.



