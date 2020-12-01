As it happened: LFC 1-0 Ajax

Liverpool return to Anfield six days after defeat to Atalanta and three days after their draw away at Brighton.
In the Champions League the same situation stands - a win tonight secures qualification out of the group.
Whilst the reds did welcome captain Jordan Henderson back for the second half on Saturday, the Karma gods kicked into action and subsequently the reds lost James Milner to injury.
Thiago Alcantara is said to be a number of weeks away from returning, alongside the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri. Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are obviously more long term injuries.
A good night for the reds sees them qualify, a bad night could see them end the evening in third place although Atalanta must still face Ajax in the final group game.
As it happened...
Fair to say that the results over the past two weeks have not improved the Liverpool manager's mood.
"I don't have enough players to prioritise.
"It's not about the competition; it's about the players. On Saturday, the fittest players played.
"It's not a perfect situation but obviously not enough people want to offer us any kind of help [with the fixture scheduling], not only for us but for [all] football people. We just have to deal with it."
Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal for Liverpool (his first European appearance) as Alisson is left out as a precautionary measure due to a tight leg muscle.
Matip and Henderson both start for the reds and Mane is back in the starting line up.
Kelleher, N. Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Adrian, Jaros, Firmino, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, R. Williams, Cain, Clarkson.
Ajax are top of the Eredivisie with 9 wins from 10 games. They've won their last 3 games in the CL and League scoring 13 goals and conceding just one in the process.
Onana, Schuurs, Klaassen, Blind, Tagliafico, Mazraoui, Álvarez, Gravenberch, Neres, Santos, Tadic
Subs: Stekelenburg, Scherpen, Klaiber, Timber, Huntelaar, Martínez, Labyad, Promes, Traoré, Ekkelenkamp
Champions League Anthem being played.
Underway at Anfield.
Liverpool in all red kicking towards the Anfield Road. Ajax in all black kicking towards The Kop.
3' Pacy build up from the reds and the shot falls to the feet of Curtis Jones who draws Onana into an early save.
An early shot on target for Liverpool tonight!
6' Jota brings down the ball for Salah to flick it across to the edge of the area...
Curtis Jones hits a right footed curler that smashes back off the post.
Couple of early chances for the youngster already.
Andy Robertson looked like he was involved in a heavy tackle and Tsimikas is warming up.
Keeping an eye on that one.
16' Andy Robertson appears to have shaken off that knock to his thigh.
There was a point where he was easily outpaced down the wing and it looked like Klopp would be forced into a change, but all seems okay now.
22' Tagliafico with the cross into the area, and Klaasen gets the header on target - Kelleher saves, although after he does the flag goes up for offside.
24' This continues to be an end to end encounter.
Davy Klaassen a constant menace for the away side but Liverpool moving their counter attacks quickly too. Ajax have defended Liverpool's breakaways very well so far.
27' Robbo's legs getting taped up here.
Extra ankle strapping.
33' Rasping shot from Ajax and Kelleher does well to tip that one over the crossbar for a corner.
42' Perr Schurrs brings down Sadio Mane who could have been, possibly, one on one with the keeper there.
That's a yellow card - could it have been more?
The Under 21 Ajax star has been excellent so far - done a great job of keeping Mane quiet so far.
Entertaining half - Liverpool had two early chances and then later in the half Kelleher was called into action a couple of times.
Ajax a very good side, but Liverpool look much improved from their last Champions League outing.
This is a very even game. Kelleher has done very well so far - just that concern over Andy Robertson's ankle.
Liverpool 0-0 Ajax
Back underway. No changes but plenty of LFC players out training at the interval.
50' Good cross by Henderson into Mane, who doesn't control it 100% but it's still a big tackle by Mazaroui. Took the ball away from Sadio in the area.
51' And at the other end an Ajax cross sent in and Davy Klaassen again free inside the area.
His header has power but thankfully not the correct direction.
It remains 0-0.
57' Kelleher saves and tips it in the path of Neres who hits the post!
BREAKTHROUGH!
58' Curtis Jones gets his goal. Neco Williams with the cross deep towards the back post and the keeper makes a mess of coming for that and Jones tucks it away.
1-0 to the reds.
62' Salah managed to worm his way free there and Onana just about managed to take that ball off his feet.
Salah has his head in his hands - don't think he quite expected to get as far as he could.
68' Roberto Firmino on to replace Diogo Jota.
70' They definitely need a goal or two in this group game so Ajax bring on Labyad for Alvarez.
71' Wijnaldum yellow carded for a foul on Tadic. Looked accidental but he did catch his left foot.
Curtis Jones the only Liverpool player ever to score in the Champions League with all the letters S-C-O-U-S-E-R in his name!— simon crabtree (@Crabbers) December 1, 2020
79' Ajax's David Neres having some trouble staying on his feet at the moment.
He just got awarded a free kick after fouling Neco Williams!
It's all in the way you fall....!
81' David Neres heads off and is replaced by Lassina Traore who already has 8 goals for Ajax this season.
84' That's a fantastic move from Liverpool started by Curtis Jones.
It deserved a goal but the Ajax keeper saved Firmino's shot.
1 - Neco Williams' assist for Curtis Jones' goal was the first time two teenagers have combined for a goal in the Champions League for Liverpool. Development. pic.twitter.com/31xsMoQTiN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2020
86' Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Lisandro Martinez on. Four attackers now on the pitch for Ajax!
88' Point blank save by Kelleher from Huntelaar - that was a terrific reaction save!
90' Mo Salah replaced by defender Rhys Williams.
Liverpool want these three points secured.
Four minutes added on.
90+2' Henderson and Mane both collect yellow cards in injury time.
LIVERPOOL WIN THE GROUP AND QUALIFY FOR LAST 16.
Liverpool 1-0 Ajax
That's enough to ensure Liverpool win the group.
Ajax face Atalanta in the last game to decide which one of them joins the reds.
That ???????????????? ???? pic.twitter.com/UjPjW3cnEu— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2020
Jordan Henderson gets informed in the post match interview that Liverpool have not just qualified but qualified as group winners.
He says that will take the pressure off next weeks game. Seems happy about that!
Next up for Liverpool is Wolves on Sunday night in which around 2,000 fans will be allowed back into Anfield.