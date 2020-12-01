As it happened: LFC 1-0 Ajax

Liverpool return to Anfield six days after defeat to Atalanta and three days after their draw away at Brighton.

In the Champions League the same situation stands - a win tonight secures qualification out of the group.

Whilst the reds did welcome captain Jordan Henderson back for the second half on Saturday, the Karma gods kicked into action and subsequently the reds lost James Milner to injury.

Thiago Alcantara is said to be a number of weeks away from returning, alongside the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri. Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are obviously more long term injuries.

A good night for the reds sees them qualify, a bad night could see them end the evening in third place although Atalanta must still face Ajax in the final group game.

As it happened...