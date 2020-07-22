LIVE: Liverpool v Chelsea – Title presentation after last home game

Liverpool face their penultimate game of the season ahead of the presentation of the Premier League trophy.

The reds wrapped up the title almost a month ago with a record seven games still left to play. The wait to collect a 19th title, and a first in 30 years, seems to have stretched on for some time.

Whilst Liverpool have, perhaps understandably, switched on to cruise control for the past four weeks Chelsea certainly have motivation for maximum points. They beat Man United at the weekend to reach the FA Cup Final, and manager Frank Lampard desperately needs another 3 points to move them closer to Champions League football next season.

For the reds, the pre-match discussion has been all about the trophy presentation after the game. So can the reds keep their focus on football ahead of the presentation?

Live Updates