LIVE: Liverpool v West Ham – Reds return to Anfield

Liverpool's senior players return to Anfield for the first time in over three weeks, as they aim to continue their excellent Premier League record.
The reds require five victories from their remaining 12 games to land their first English title for almost 30 years.
In fact, a win tonight would move the reds onto 79 points - the same number of points that the last title winning reds team managed in 1989/90.
Jordan Henderson is the only significant injury for tonight's game. His hamstring injury, collected against Atletico Madrid, rules him out for the next five or so games.
The reds faced West Ham less than a month ago at the London Stadium. That game had been rearranged from when the reds were in Qatar at the Club World Cup.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to replicate the result on that night - goals from Salah and Oxlade-Chamberlain securing a 2-0 win.
Live Updates
Over the last 38 games, Liverpool have collected a mindblowing 110 points from 114.
36 wins, 2 draws, 0 defeats.
Unlikely to ever be bettered, although Liverpool have a good chance of doing it!
???? 44 games unbeaten.— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 24, 2020
???? 18 consecutive wins.
???? 21 consecutive home league wins.
???? 22 points clear of Man City.
???? 12 points away from the title (33 to play for)
And the corner is cleared.
And it's all over.
Liverpool 3-2 West Ham
The reds move on to 79 points.
An 18th consecutive win to match the record held by Man City. 21 consecutive home victories in the league.
... and now a corner.
90+5' West Ham free kick...
There's 5 minutes of injury time. We've had two.
90+1' Mane replaced by Matip.
86' Alexander-Arnold with an almost identical assist for Sadio Mane.
But he's about a foot offside and it's ruled out.
81' GOAL!!!!!!!
Liverpool slice apart West Ham, Trent flicks it over and Mane has an open goal to fire in.
Liverpool are back in the lead.
80' Mark Noble booked. Stopping another Liverpool attack dead in its tracks.
75' Not quite sure how the reds haven't scored more than the two they have.
Claim for a penalty there after another West Ham arm but VAR turns down that one.
69' Robertson crosses it, Salah shoots from the edge of the area and it goes through Fabianski's legs.
66' Diop shown a yellow card for a foul on a Liverpool breakaway.
65' Sebastian Haller replaces Felipe Anderson.
62' Firmino heads over from a Trent cross.
Not good.
57' Naby Keita heads off - on comes Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Well well well.
54' Declan Rice swings the ball into the box, Fornals is unmarked by the penalty spot and puts it past Alisson Becker.
Liverpool are behind at Anfield!
52' Declan Rice collects a yellow card.
48' On loan Soucek didn't look right at the end of the first half and he's not lasted long in the second half.
Replaced by Pablo Fornals.
46' Trent Alexander-Arnold steams through again - feeds Firmino who skies that over the bar.
11 months without an Anfield goal for Bobby
Liverpool kick off - towards the Kop in this half.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
The reds started very brightly and took the lead from a cross by Trent, headed in by Wijnaldum in the 9th minute.
But a couple of minutes later Diop equalised with a header from a corner. Beat Alisson at the foot of the near post.
Spirited away performance, but Liverpool have created a majority of chances so far.
41' Snodgrass tries the front post corner again, but this time Liverpool clear it.
39' Trent Alexander-Arnold drills another free kick and it takes a deflection off an arm and out for a corner.
From the corner TAA whips it in and van Dijk's header smashes against the bar.
35' Dangerous cross from Alexander-Arnold from a free kick - sweeps all the way through the Hammers defence, but Salah can't get on the end of it.
30' Trent running in from the corner of the area and he hits one but it goes wide of the goal.
16' Salah curls a shot with his left foot - tipped over by Fabianski.
12' Not in the script.
West Ham have two corners and on the second they score.
Snodgrass whips it into the near post, and Diop heads in just beating Gomez to the header.
9' The reds are on their way.
The ball bounces around in the box before Trent Alexander-Arnold whips it in for Gini Wijnaldum to head in.
1-0.
4' Confident start from the reds, who have quickly settled into a period of possession.
After a period of applause for former Liverpool player, Brian Jackson, who died 10 days ago we get the game underway.
Come on redmen!
West Ham fans release hundreds of black balloons.
Don't think they're particularly happy with the owners of their club.
Liverpool will be looking to improve this already incredible record.
Kick off ten minutes away.
43 games unbeaten.— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 15, 2020
17 consecutive wins.
10 clean sheets in the last 11.
25 points clear of Man City.
15 points away from the title (36 to play for)
Felipe Anderson returns for the Hammers. He's been out since January with a back injury.
Virgil van Dijk captains the reds tonight as Milner is unavailable due to a minor muscle strain.
Naby Keita comes in to replace Jordan Henderson.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip.
Team news in the next ten minutes or so.
What will the Henderson-less midfield look like?
Liverpool's full backs and Sadio Mane had a difficult night away at Atletico Madrid last week.
The reds failed to get a shot on target in the narrow 1-0 defeat, and Sadio Mane was taken off at half time - Jurgen Klopp concerned the Atletico players were trying to get him sent off.
Will there be a better night ahead for these three?
West Ham could do with some kind of result to try and take the relegation pressure off them. They start tonight's game in 18th position in the table.
A point would be enough to get them out of the bottom three on goal difference but the gap to Newcastle in 14th is now 7 points, suggesting that David Moyes is going to face an intense final 12 games of the season.