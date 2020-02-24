LIVE: Liverpool v West Ham – Reds return to Anfield

Liverpool's senior players return to Anfield for the first time in over three weeks, as they aim to continue their excellent Premier League record.

The reds require five victories from their remaining 12 games to land their first English title for almost 30 years.

In fact, a win tonight would move the reds onto 79 points - the same number of points that the last title winning reds team managed in 1989/90.

Jordan Henderson is the only significant injury for tonight's game. His hamstring injury, collected against Atletico Madrid, rules him out for the next five or so games.

The reds faced West Ham less than a month ago at the London Stadium. That game had been rearranged from when the reds were in Qatar at the Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to replicate the result on that night - goals from Salah and Oxlade-Chamberlain securing a 2-0 win.

