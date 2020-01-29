West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: Reds reach 70 points, take a 19 point lead

Liverpool Football Club took maximum points yet again as they met West Ham for the much fabled 'game in hand'.

It was their 15th consecutive Premier League victory and took their undefeated record to 41 games.

The reds reach 70 points and now have a 19 point lead over the next closest side, last years winners Man City.

Just 8 wins from the final 14 games separate Liverpool from their 19th English title, and their first for 30 seasons.

One change

With Sadio Mane sidelined due to a muscle injury, Divock Origi was chosen as the man to come in to replace him.

The reds started brightly at the London Stadium. A 1-1 draw here last February handed Man City an advantage in the title race, but there was to be no repeat of that performance.

As it happened: West Ham 0-2 LFC

The first 30 minutes settled into a typical domestic battle, although the reds were dominant in possession - with West Ham's involvement only arriving through the occasional sloppiness from the Anfield men.

However, just after the half hour, the reds took the lead.

Divock Origi proved too tricky to deal with inside the box, and Diop fouled him near the penalty spot.

The referee placed the ball there and Mo Salah scored his 7th consecutive spot kick to give Liverpool a half time lead.

Second half

The reds had underperformed slightly in the first half but there was a significant improvement in the second.

Bobby Firmino pulling the majority of the strings as a second goal looked set to arrive.

And it did through one of Liverpool's best modes of set-piece - the opposition corner.

West Ham's corner was well defended by the reds, Henderson looping a ball to Mo Salah, Salah threading a ball through to the power and pace of Oxlade-Chamberlain.

On his 50th appearance for the reds, Oxlade evaded a tackle before firing home.

There were brief cameos from Keita, Fabinho and Curtis Jones in the final period of the game.

Trent almost helped West Ham make a game of it when he sent the ball against our own post, but after the second the result never looked in much doubt.

Liverpool now face Southampton at home at the weekend before the first team get a two week winter break.