As it happened: Man City 1-1 LFC

Liverpool travel down the road to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium for this afternoon's big Premier League clash.
After pushing City all the way to the title in the 2018/19 season, Liverpool roared away with last season's competition. Although the reds may not have won the league until the summer, they had effectively wrapped up the points required back in early Spring - beating Man City into second place with an 18 point gap.
Man City did beat the reds 4-0 shortly after last season restarted and Liverpool will be keen to get over that comprehensive defeat.
The reds have had some high profile injuries so far this season, none more so than Virgil van Dijk, and Liverpool's slightly inexperienced defence won't face many stronger opponents than Man City's attack.
The result of this game is clearly not going to be decisive in the season ahead - but it does provide an opportunity for each side to take a psychological advantage for the campaign ahead.
This is how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Liverpool expect to welcome back Joel Matip and Naby Keita who are both back from injury. Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho remain sidelined for Liverpool - two heavyweight absentees from midfield/occasional centre-defence.
Man City hope to get Gabriel Jesus back involved after his return from injury.
Man City have an excellent recent record at home against Liverpool. 11 goals scored and only 1 conceded in the last three home Premier League games.
And the reds have had recent difficulties on the road, with 3 wins and 4 defeats in the last 9 away league games.
Man City are 5 points behind Liverpool although they have played one game less.
A win today would give City the advantage, assuming they do go on to win that game in hand.
The reds started this weekend top of the Premier League, but victories for Southampton and Spurs have pushed us down to third place. Leicester are currently leading against Wolves which could move the reds down a further position.
Victory for Liverpool today would put the reds clear top of the league before the international break. The reds are also trying to recover their goal difference after that 7-2 shocker against Aston Villa earlier this season.
Much of the debate this week has been about whether Jota or Firmino will start.
Klopp's solved that problem.
They both play.
Joel Matip also returns to central defence.
Team: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jota, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips
Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Torres, Sterling, Jesus.
Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Silva, Foden, Garcia.
Teams are out.
Underway at the Etihad.
Come on you redmen!
2' Mad start to the game.
Liverpool lively in the Man City box twice already. Jota occupying the right hand side with Salah central. Firmino behind.
9' Liverpool's strategy hear clearly that attack is the best form of defence.
This looks more like a 4-2-4 formation than anything else.
City look like they've survived the initial surge from the reds and they're trying to take the steam out of this, building slowly from the back. Liverpool, when in posession, are not hanging round with it too much in our own half.
12' Kyle Walker fouls Mane in the area.
13' Salah scores the penalty.
1-0.
18' Mane trickery at Kyle Walker again. Ball comes out to Henderson, edge of the box, but he drills wide.
22' No surprise. Sadio Mane has started very well.
Wins the ball in midfield and starts a great Liverpool move. Strength, pace, power, determination. He has got it all.
25' Sterling with a chance at the edge of the 6 yard box but Alisson does enough. It hits his legs and Matip clears.
32' Gap left in midfield by Liverpool and it's rolled to De Bruyne, who flicks it on to Jesus and he toe-pokes that into the net.
1-1.
32' And now De Bruyne drills a shot narrowly wide.
They're finding the midfield space now.
41' City awarded a penalty after De Bruyne smashes a cross at Joe Gomez. Gomez moving his arm away as the ball hits.
Referee sent to the monitor to review and awards the pen.
De Bruyne steps up and puts the penalty wide.
45+2' Trent puts a free kick narrowly over from just outside the area.
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
The reds started very very well and deservedly went ahead after Mane's pace forced Kyle Walker to foul him and concede the penalty.
But De Bruyne found Gabriel Jesus just after the half hour to level.
One of those daft handball penalty decisions for Man City but fortunately de Bruyne stuck his penalty wide of the goal.
1-1 not an unfair half time scoreline.
Could go in absolutely any direction this game.
Back to it....
47' Joel Matip carded for a foul on Kevin de Bruyne.
End to end stuff.
Chances at either end and then another Liverpool break forward. Ederson punches away and Jota receives the ball, steps to his right before again not getting enough power behind his shot.
55' Good cross into the area from City and it's a free header for Gabriel Jesus - he heads that one wide though thankfully.
Clearest chance of the half so far.
59' Firmino replaced by Shaqiri.
Jota shot in the area and it hits Cancelo's elbow.
Nothing given for that handball.
61' Sterling booked for a foul on Matip.
Bernardo Sterling replaces Ferran Torres.
62' Trent Alexander-Arnold down with what he appears to say is his 'calf'.
63' James Milner comes on to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.
79' Laporte gets a card for a professional foul on Salah.
Steam well and truly gone out of Liverpool's sails. Trent off was a big blow.
The reds look more tired from their midweek trip to Italy.
90' We've got four minutes to play.
The last half hour of this game hasn't been anywhere near the level of the first 60 minutes.
City looking slightly stronger in this period.
90+3' Professional foul by Kyle Walker on Wijnaldum.
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
The reds remain 5 points ahead of City after a hard fought draw.
Very entertaining for 60 minutes but then Liverpool, and then City, faded. Perhaps their Champions League exploits catching up with them.
An improvement for the reds on their last outing here.
We head into the international break.
And next up for Liverpool is... Leicester City!
Should be interesting.
