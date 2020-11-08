As it happened: Man City 1-1 LFC

Liverpool travel down the road to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium for this afternoon's big Premier League clash.

After pushing City all the way to the title in the 2018/19 season, Liverpool roared away with last season's competition. Although the reds may not have won the league until the summer, they had effectively wrapped up the points required back in early Spring - beating Man City into second place with an 18 point gap.

Man City did beat the reds 4-0 shortly after last season restarted and Liverpool will be keen to get over that comprehensive defeat.

The reds have had some high profile injuries so far this season, none more so than Virgil van Dijk, and Liverpool's slightly inexperienced defence won't face many stronger opponents than Man City's attack.

The result of this game is clearly not going to be decisive in the season ahead - but it does provide an opportunity for each side to take a psychological advantage for the campaign ahead.

This is how the game unfolded.

As it happened...