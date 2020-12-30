Newcastle 1-1 LFC – As it happened

It was a disappointing 1-1 draw for Liverpool at the weekend against West Brom.
With an improving Southampton up next it will be important for the reds to return to winning ways against Steve Bruce's men.
Thiago Alcantara returns to tonight's LFC line up, and both Milner and Nat Philips come in to the starting XI - replacing Wijnaldum and Joel Matip.
Liverpool have won the last five games against Newcastle - a marked improvement on the previous five which had registered just one victory.
Allison, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher (GK), Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, R.Williams, N.Williams.
As it happened...
Darlow, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, M.Longstaff, Yedlin, Murphy, Wilson, Joelinton.
Subs: Dubravka, Carroll, Shelvey, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron, S.Longstaff
Three points surely the minimum target.
We're underway.
7' Good start from the Toon.
Callum Wilson manages to get his head on a free kick there and that's not too far past the post either.
Danger signs.
12' An early booking for Newcastle's Ciaran Clark.
Long way to go in this game.
16' TAA cross falls to Milner at the edge of the box.
Powerful strike, but Karl Darlow is behind it to save.
18' Bit of concern over Andy Robertson. He gets kicked in the back of the ankle after a DeAndre Yedlin shot.
Should be okay to continue.
32' Robertson pings one in to Firmino who can't control it. Plenty of pace on the pass but you maybe would expect Bobby to do better there.
35' Great chance - thought Salah was offside originally but replays showed he wasn't.
Perhaps he thought he was offside - his effort could have been better and was saved by Darlow.
45+1' Brilliant cross by Mane and a brilliant powerful header.
Sadly a great save from Darlow.
Fairly even that first half. 0-0. Liverpool may have slightly edged it in terms of quality of chances.
Salah and Firmino both with opportunities that often go in.
Better half required here, reds.
49' Fabinho booked for a foul on Yedlin.
57' Sadio just a fraction offside after receiving a lovely weighted cross.
He put it wide anyway.
Approaching the hour mark.
Still 0-0.
66' James Milner gets a yellow after Liverpool spend about 3 minutes unsuccessfully trying to cross it in.
And now Mo Salah gets a glorious chance and he spoons that wide.
Poor there.
67' Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy.
And for Liverpool, Wijnaldum replaces Jones.
71' There was a big gaping part of the goal there but Firmino's header goes wide.
Glorious chance.
Liverpool may rue some of these missed chances if they don't go on to win this game.
73' Milner replaced by Thiago Alcantara.
His third Liverpool appearance.
79' Great save by Alisson.
Newcastle with a great header that requires tipping around the post by Alisson.
85' Thiago plays a great ball in but Mane somehow can't convert.
It looked like Karl Darlow grabbed his leg as he tried to reach the ball but nothing appears to be mentioned about it.
89' Karl Darlow with more brilliant saves from a Liverpool corner.
He has had put in a world class display.
And now a Newcastle corner...
Four minutes of injury time...
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool should have done much better. Some great saves by Darlow but Liverpool just not good enough for the win.
Here's the Premier League as we end 2020
Liverpool have dropped a lot of points so far this season.
But we remain top and we would like to wish you all a very happy new year!