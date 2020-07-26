As it happened: Newcastle 1-3 LFC

Here we are - the 26th July 2020 - the delayed end to a quite remarkable season for Liverpool.
Fresh from missing out on the title in May 2019, despite an astonishing 97 points, the reds quickly made some amends by becoming European Champions in Madrid.
A European Super Cup was added shortly after, and a blistering start to the Premier League put them in pole position as they added the title of Club World Champions in December.
No hangover from that victory as they continued their relentless pursuit of a first title in 30 years.
And then... the global pandemic. Football eventually resumed but in hindsight Liverpool had already collected enough points to win the league back in March. Some further slip ups from Man City and it was eventually confirmed - Liverpool were the Champions on the night of the 25th June.
One more game, away at Newcastle United, before what will be a short break before the defending Champions return on the 12th September. What a magnificent season it has been!
As it happened...
It hasn't been a particularly happy hunting ground for the reds in recent years.
The reds did win 3-2 here last May but had drawn and lost twice on the three previous visits.
Newcastle have enjoyed a much more relaxing season this time around with Steve Bruce building on the progress that Rafa Benitez had made in bringing them back into the Premier League.
It's a heavily changed side for Liverpool - a total of 5 changes
Neco Williams, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi all into the starting XI.
Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi.
Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Shaqiri, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.
Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Origi giving the front three a day off in the starting line up.
This is the first time that both Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain have started the same game together.
And here we go for the final time this title winning season!
1' Oh dear. There's a free kick 30 seconds into the game, Shelvey lifts it over and everyone's asleep.
Dwight Gayle stick it into the net!
There's a delay on the VAR check because they didn't seem to have the correct angle.
16' Not quite working up front for the reds with this Ox-Mina-Origi partnership.
Newcastle look fairly happy to sit deep with their 1-0 lead.
21' Bentaleb pulled up on the half way line so they've had an early drinks break while they take a look at him.
29' Great hit from outside the area by Minamino.
That requires a very good save by Dubravka to tip it around the post.
33' Newcastle managing to get out of their own half now with a couple of corners coming their way.
37' Danny Rose clatters into James Milner by the touchline. Liverpool free kick.
Cleared.
38' Oh that's excellent work by Oxlade-Chamberlain. Skips past Danny Rose, crosses it in beautifully, van Dijk with the header over Dubravka.
Great header.
1-1.
42' Oxlade-Chamberlain tries his luck with an effort from outside the area.
That wasn't far away at all - just past the top corner.
47' Robertson skips past two players, lays it off to Minamino who has another shot that Dubravka stops.
Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool
Quick goal for Newcastle after a free kick in the first 30 seconds. But Liverpool the better side overall and van Dijk gets the equaliser before the interval.
96 points. This man wants more. 45 minutes left of the season. pic.twitter.com/UOTRmq20Ot— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) July 26, 2020
What a goal from the big man ???? pic.twitter.com/mHGjArhBcN— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 26, 2020
Back underway.
Joelinton is on for Newcastle to replace Saint-Maximin.
48' van Dijk doesn't look like 5 goals is enough for this season! (Most by any defender)
He rises highest again from a Liverpool corner but it's straight at the Newcastle keeper.
49' Bentaleb can't continue in this second half. He goes off and replaced by Sean Longstaff.
58' This is not an Origi masterclass.
Been pretty careless with the ball - and not moving too much around the penalty area.
60' The curse of the commentary.
It's only DIVOCK ORIGI!
From the edge of the area he curls one into the corner. Haha. Well in Divock.
64' The front three changes.
Salah, Firmino and Mane replace Minamino, Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain.
66' Cross lands to Salah, in some space, at the back post.
He drills in a shot and it smashes back off the upright.
First touch - almost his 20th goal of the season.
79' Firmino with a little through ball in the area, Keita didn't think he could get to that so held off.
He could have made it. Should have been 3-1.
85' Last two subs for Liverpool.
The two scousers come on - Trent and Curtis Jones replace Neco Williams and Naby Keita.
88' SADIO MANE makes it 3-1!
Beautiful curler there from Sadio Mane! So much skill.
Here's how the top ten finished up.
Liverpool 33 points ahead of United and Chelsea in 3rd and 4th.
So, after today for @LFC...club records - most league doubles in a season (13), most away wins in a league campaign (14), most points in a season (99), and equalled club record of most away points in a league season (44).— Ged Rea (@ged0407) July 26, 2020
Liverpool's players to get a fortnight off from now.
The new season is scheduled to being on the weekend of September 12th.