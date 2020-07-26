As it happened: Newcastle 1-3 LFC

Here we are - the 26th July 2020 - the delayed end to a quite remarkable season for Liverpool.

Fresh from missing out on the title in May 2019, despite an astonishing 97 points, the reds quickly made some amends by becoming European Champions in Madrid.

A European Super Cup was added shortly after, and a blistering start to the Premier League put them in pole position as they added the title of Club World Champions in December.

No hangover from that victory as they continued their relentless pursuit of a first title in 30 years.

And then... the global pandemic. Football eventually resumed but in hindsight Liverpool had already collected enough points to win the league back in March. Some further slip ups from Man City and it was eventually confirmed - Liverpool were the Champions on the night of the 25th June.

One more game, away at Newcastle United, before what will be a short break before the defending Champions return on the 12th September. What a magnificent season it has been!

As it happened...