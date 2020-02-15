As it happened: Norwich 0-1 LFC

Liverpool take on Norwich City, the team at the bottom of the table, away at Carrow Road.

The reds first game of the season was against the newly promoted Canaries at Anfield - Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners despite a battling Norwich performance.

And although they are currently bottom of the Premier League, they did defeat Man City 3-2 on this ground back in September - ending Man City's 18 game unbeaten run at the time.

Norwich have 3 wins and 3 draws from their 11 home Premier League games in 2019/20.

The reds are unbeaten in 42 games, have won the last 16 games in a row and have kept 9 clean sheets in the last 10 games. Both Milner and Sadio Mane appear to be available for selection, with Xherdan Shaqiri remaining out of action.

As it happened...