As it happened: Norwich 0-1 LFC

Liverpool take on Norwich City, the team at the bottom of the table, away at Carrow Road.
The reds first game of the season was against the newly promoted Canaries at Anfield - Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners despite a battling Norwich performance.
And although they are currently bottom of the Premier League, they did defeat Man City 3-2 on this ground back in September - ending Man City's 18 game unbeaten run at the time.
Norwich have 3 wins and 3 draws from their 11 home Premier League games in 2019/20.
The reds are unbeaten in 42 games, have won the last 16 games in a row and have kept 9 clean sheets in the last 10 games. Both Milner and Sadio Mane appear to be available for selection, with Xherdan Shaqiri remaining out of action.
As it happened...
Liverpool can take another step closer to the league title today.
Victory away at Norwich would give the reds a 25 points lead over second placed Man City and also move the club on to 76 points.
This figure would ensure that the reds qualify for next seasons Champions League.
Man City were last night banned from European competition for the next two seasons, which is likely to mean that 5th place would receive the final Champions League berth. Sheffield United currently occupy that place.
The two week winter break for the senior players has allowed a number of Liverpool players to return from injury - ahead of what is a busy period including the return of the Champions League knockouts.
Team news incoming...
Naby Keita starts in place of Fabinho. Sadio Mane and James Milner return to the Liverpool bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Lovren, Milner, Mane, Lallana, Origi.
Here's how the home team line up today - it's a lot different to when the two teams met in August. Teemu Pukki however, is one of a handful who played at Anfield in August.
Krul, Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Zimmerman, Rupp, Cantwell, McLean, Duda, Tettey, Pukki
Subs: Fährmann, Lewis, Godfrey, Vrancic, Hernández, Buendia, Drmic
For those of you unaware, the UK is currently enduring a late winter storm named Dennis.
Wind gusts in Norwich are approaching the 60mph mark so there is the potential for some comedy goals in this game. (Hopefully for us).
22' It's been mostly Liverpool but chances limited.
Norwich doing some excellent defending so far.
Firmino the pick of the reds.
26' Injury for Norwich.
Sam Byram off and Jamal Lewis on.
35' Norwich were in then. They had a 2 on 1 but somehow Alisson emerges victorious.
World's best keeper.
No breakthrough.
0-0.
Unexpected.
Liverpool are going to have to improve in this second half.
Despite all the possession, you could argue that Norwich had the best chance of that first half.
45 minutes to try and secure the three points.
And with that, we're underway in the second half.
51' Norwich starting brightly in this second half.
A reminder that there is currently 55 points between these two sides in this years Premier League.
52' Cantwell fires at the side netting after a good move.
First half great save from Alisson.
Now it's the turn of Tim Krul.
Mo Salah shot, Keita is running in and Krul gets his hands to that and denies the goalscoring opportunity.
60' Fabinho and Sadio Mane come on to the field - replacing Wijnaldum and Oxlade-Chamberlain.
70' Norwich awarded a free kick on the edge of their own box, and it wasn't even a foul.
Twenty minutes for the reds to make the breakthrough.
74' Norwich with a couple of corners. The wind could be a danger.
Alisson gets his hands to that second one.
Henderson with a long ball over the top.
Sadio Mane with the cool finish.
1-0 to Liverpool.
We always find a way.
84' Buendia comes on to replace Lukas Rupp for the home team.
Jurgen Klopp sends on James Milner for his first game in 9 and off goes Naby Keita.
89' Pukki on the run and drills a shot from just outside the area.
Alisson saves and holds. 1-0.
90' Mane booked for throwing the ball away.
We're in three minutes of added on time.
Liverpool move on to 76 points. An astonishing 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
17 consecutive victories and 43 unbeaten.
Some astonishing stats this season.
43 games unbeaten.— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 15, 2020
17 consecutive wins.
10 clean sheets in the last 11.
25 points clear of Man City.
15 points away from the title (36 to play for)