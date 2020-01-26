As it happened: Shrewsbury 2-2 LFC

Liverpool's reward for their impressive 3rd round victory over Everton is a 4th round tie away at Shrewsbury Town.
The League One side will enjoy a sell out 9000 crowd at New Meadow as they welcome a much changed reds side.
Dejan Lovren captains Liverpool, who also welcome back Joel Matip and Fabinho to the starting XI.
But Klopp has also included his two young full backs as well as derby hero Curtis Jones and 16 year old Harvey Elliott.
As it happened...
10' A quiet opening 10 minutes really under the lights at New Meadow.
Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren feeling their way back into central defence - its been some time since they both partnered at the back.
11' Ollie Norburn temporarily down for the home team after taking a knock.
He'll be hoping he can run that one off.
14' One of those great Neco Williams crosses in.
Good build up and then the youngster swings a great ball deep into the box.
Minamino can't quite get his head on that.
16' Chirivella with a beautiful ball through the Shrewsbury defence and Curtis Jones with a cool shot inside the area puts it into the net.
His second goal of this seasons FA Cup campaign.
23' Was about to praise Liverpool's defence, but Shrewsbury beat the offside trap.
Shaun Whalley has a one-on-one with the keeper but Adrian sticks out a leg to save that.
26' Shame for the home teams' captain Ollie Norburn who took a knock earlier.
He has to be replaced by Dave Edwards.
39' Chirivella sends a ball into the box.
Origi traps but then Minamino runs in trying to hit it with the outside of his boot. Goes high and wide.
40' Ball sent through - Whalley edges past Neco Williams but his shot is sent just wide of Adrian and the left hand post of Liverpool's goal.
Liverpool dominant, but Whalley certainly the livelist of the home sides forwards. He's had two very good chances.
43' Heavy challenge by Golbourne on Williams.
Referee has a word with him.
Now Origi fouled, but in a slightly more dangerous position for a reds free kick.
.. Free Kick comes in but Joel Matip's header doesn't have enough power.
Goal kick.
Approaching first half injury time.
Shrewsbury 0-1 Liverpool
Curtis Jones goal, after a through ball by Chirivella, separates the two teams at the half way point.
Shrewsbury have wasted a couple of chances though.
No changes at half time.
46' We've had just 28 seconds. A Liverpool cross and under absolutely no pressure Donald Love puts the ball into his own net.
Bizarre.
56' The reds have almost got themselves in trouble at the back twice by knocking it around.
Lovren, Matip and Adrian sticking with the plan to try and suck Shrewsbury forward and stretch the play.
Comfortable 2-0 lead. Now Naby Keita is warming up on the touchline.
59' Good save Adrian! Lovren stepped out and mistimed the offside trap. Callum Long was bearing down on the keeper who palmed his shot wide of the post.
60' And with that - Callum Lang is subbed off and replaced by Jason Cummings.
61' Matip with a terrible pass straight to Josh Laurent who fires his shot wide.
for Shrewsbury.
Looked like that Larouchi foul was outside the area but no VAR today.
65' Cummings fires that penalty into the net.
72' Harvey Elliott makes way for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The reds have been a bit hard done by by two penalty decisions due to a lack of VAR but still lead 2-1 in this game.
75' Launch!!!
It's a thumping hit from Divock Origi - from some distance.
Required a good save from the home keeper.
75' Whoops!
Shrewsbury get their equaliser.
Jason Cummings latches on to a long ball by the keeper. Matip misses the first header, Cummings takes it past Lovren and he drills past Adrian.
79' Mo Salah on for Joel Matip!
Fabinho goes into the back four.
85' Minamino replaced by Firmino.
Didn't see much from the new Japanese signing in those 85 minutes.
87' Ricochet off the ground hits Fabinho on the hand.
Ref waves away the appeals for a penalty, and no VAR.
90' Firmino cross and Salah just heads that narrowly wide.
Liverpool could do without the hassle of a replay and are chasing a winner here.
90+3' Corner to Shrewsbury...
Shrewsbury 2-2 Liverpool
It's going to have to go to an Anfield replay.
Fans stream onto the pitch.
Annoying for the reds. A rusty performance from the senior returning reds in that second half after dominating the first half.
VAR, or the lack of, did play a part of that but it's back to Anfield for the second game.
Going to be interesting to see where they can fit this replay in.
Fifth round should be the start of March.
Liverpool would resist playing a replay during their 'winter league break' but games at the end of February look tight as they have already been moved for TV.