As it happened: Shrewsbury 2-2 LFC

Liverpool's reward for their impressive 3rd round victory over Everton is a 4th round tie away at Shrewsbury Town.

The League One side will enjoy a sell out 9000 crowd at New Meadow as they welcome a much changed reds side.

Dejan Lovren captains Liverpool, who also welcome back Joel Matip and Fabinho to the starting XI.

But Klopp has also included his two young full backs as well as derby hero Curtis Jones and 16 year old Harvey Elliott.

As it happened...