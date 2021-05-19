Reds move into top four: Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

Liverpool could move into the top four with one game remaining, if they can win away at Burnley this evening.

Burnley are one of the six teams who enjoyed a win over the reds at Anfield during a poor period earlier this year, but the reds are currently unbeaten in the last 8 games - as they aim to try and overhaul Leicester or Chelsea.

It was Chelsea who beat the Foxes last night, and the reds will move level on 66 points if they can overcome Sean Dyche's men tonight.

However, the reds have been living dangerously. A 95th minute header by Alisson required in the last game to collect all three points.

Burnley will welcome supporters back to their stadium tonight for their final home game - what impact will that have?

Liverpool's most straightforward path to Champions League football next year is a win tonight - but will Liverpool take the simpler approach?

Follow the Premier League game with us here.

As it happened...