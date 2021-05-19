Reds move into top four: Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

Liverpool could move into the top four with one game remaining, if they can win away at Burnley this evening.
Burnley are one of the six teams who enjoyed a win over the reds at Anfield during a poor period earlier this year, but the reds are currently unbeaten in the last 8 games - as they aim to try and overhaul Leicester or Chelsea.
It was Chelsea who beat the Foxes last night, and the reds will move level on 66 points if they can overcome Sean Dyche's men tonight.
However, the reds have been living dangerously. A 95th minute header by Alisson required in the last game to collect all three points.
Burnley will welcome supporters back to their stadium tonight for their final home game - what impact will that have?
Liverpool's most straightforward path to Champions League football next year is a win tonight - but will Liverpool take the simpler approach?
Follow the Premier League game with us here.
As it happened...
Gini Wijnaldum comes back in to replace Curtis Jones in the starting XI.
Both James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return to the bench after minor injuries.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, N. Williams, Koumetio.
A 4-4-1-1 formation for the home side.
Chris Wood the target man up front.
Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, Wood, McNeil
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Pieters, Driscoll-Glennon, Barnes, Dunne, Vydra, Rodriguez, Richardson, Nartey
No team has yet completed a league double over the reds, even in this disappointing season.
Burnley are the last team in the Premier League capable of achieving this feat this season.
Liverpool have struggled against teams at the bottom of the table.
We have just 3 wins from the 9 games so far against the bottom 5 clubs. A total of 14 points dropped against the bottom quarter of the division.
Underway, in front of fans. For Liverpool, that's the first time since 2,000 were at Anfield on the 27th December.
3' Forward ball by Robertson, Ben Mee with a big crunching tackle to deny Mo Salah who had run behind one of the centre-backs.
3' Ball in again - Sadio Mane with a poor finish. Ball squirms wide.
A season to forget for Sadio.
9' Lowton powerful shot stopped by the face/head of Rhys Williams.
That must have stung!
16' Mane backheels across the area - it finds Firmino, but under pressure he first that chance wide.
Probably should have worked the keeper at the least.
25' Not sure on the number of Burnley fans here tonight but I was expecting them to be a little noisier and more excited to be back.
Occasional whistle and jeer when a Liverpool player slips over but that's about it.
Having said that, it's a pretty dour 0-0 at the moment.
26' Big long ball over, over Rhys Williams, Chris Wood has just the keeper to beat - spoons it wide.
Big big miss. Should be 1-0 to Burnley.
29' One-twos from the reds, ball falls to Thiago and he hits that across the face of goal.
Just curling the wrong way and goes past the post.
Close.
30' Salah has been found again from the back, Salah running in but spoons that one over the crossbar.
Thought that was 1-0.
43' Breakthrough!
Mane to Robertson to the edge of the area and Bobby Firmino slots that one past the keeper.
Good time to score!
1-0.
Liverpool lead 1-0 at half time.
Not a great game but there have certainly been plenty of goalscoring chances. Liverpool with more of the better ones, but Alisson also called into action (for goalkeeping purposes) on more than one occasion.
Still work to do because Burnley are a threat.
Back underway.
Liverpool with a slender one goal lead at Turf Moor.
46' Early chance for Burnley but Alisson saves.
But he's thrown that back to them and they've got a corner now.
Not a great start from the reds for this half.
It's been coming, well it's been coming for Nat Phillips.
He has been itching for a goal for the last few weeks.
52 minutes gone.
Mane sends it in and Phillips rises highest and heads in.
70' Couple of corners for Burnley, they have two men stopping Alisson moving. A header is goalbound but who is there to head that one off the line - Nat Phillips.
Heading machine.
75' Liverpool not being quite as adventurous.
Possibly awaiting another counter-attack as Burnley have to try and get back into this game.
76' Vydra on for Jack Cork.
81' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces goalscorer Bobby Firmino.
86' Wijnaldum replaced by Milner.
89' That's a surprise!
Oxlade-Chamberlain gets the ball at the corner of the box and after a couple of turns smashes in a left foot shot.
Well done that man!
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
90+2' Mane replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Liverpool utilise their 3 shots on targets with 3 goals.
They go into the top four with a game to go in the Premier League.
Nice timing reds.
Liverpool move into the top four, and Leicester drop out.
Final games
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Leicester v Spurs