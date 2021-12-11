LFC 1-0 Aston Villa: Match Recap

Liverpool welcome back Steven Gerrard to Anfield today as he brings his improving Aston Villa side back to the scene of many of his legendary moments.

Villa have three wins from four since Gerrard departed Rangers to take over at the Midlands side.

The reds however have been perfect since the international break at the beginning of November. Six wins in all competitions, and they capped their Champions League group with a record sixth win for an English side in Italy in mid-week.

Many players were rested, but clearly Gerrard has had a full week of work with his team in preparation for today's game.

There can be little room for sentiment however as the reds will need all three home points to add to their pile in what is turning into a three horse race for this season's title.

As it happened...