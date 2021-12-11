LFC 1-0 Aston Villa: Match Recap

Liverpool welcome back Steven Gerrard to Anfield today as he brings his improving Aston Villa side back to the scene of many of his legendary moments.
Villa have three wins from four since Gerrard departed Rangers to take over at the Midlands side.
The reds however have been perfect since the international break at the beginning of November. Six wins in all competitions, and they capped their Champions League group with a record sixth win for an English side in Italy in mid-week.
Many players were rested, but clearly Gerrard has had a full week of work with his team in preparation for today's game.
There can be little room for sentiment however as the reds will need all three home points to add to their pile in what is turning into a three horse race for this season's title.
As it happened...
Divock Origi has scored two valuable goals in the last two games. Two match winning strikes.
With Firmino still out, and no sign of Diogo Jota in Friday's training sessions it appears that the Belgian forward will get another rare start for the reds.
Can he add an Anfield goal to goals at Wolves and Milan in the past week?
Origi ruled out with a sore knee. Diogo Jota does however at least make the bench. Is this more 4-4-2?
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Williams.
Speaking to TV ahead of kick off:
"There is a big game of football about to happen and I'm really looking forward to it starting so it's about the football.
"It always feels good walking through these doors. We come here ready for a battle."
Man City have edged Wolves 1-0 at home.
Wolves were reduced to 10 men but Man City still needed the award of a soft penalty to get all three points. Liverpool can reduce the gap back down to a point with a win today.
The former red takes his seat. A hug for Klopp and then he settles down ready for business.
He's Aston Villa today.
7' Mane down in the area. Wants a penalty but he's not going to get one.
A Steven Gerrard chant starts up in the Kop but chants of Liverpool drown it out. A game to win here first.
Just 3 kick offs at 3pm.
Arsenal v Southampton and Chelsea v Leeds also underway.
13' Virgil van Dijk booked for a foul on Watkins. Had his hands on his shoulders.
19' Nakamba clatters into Henderson but ref plays play on.
Oxlade-Chamberlain unleashes one from outside the area, but its over the bar.
Nakamba booked.
20' Ashley Young in front of the Kop smashes one over the crossbar.
Another competitive one this.
21' Mane accidentally stands on McGinn's foot. Villa midfielder is back up and on with it.
24' Ollie Watkins becomes the third player in the referee's little book.
Fouled Fabinho.
27' A strong run from Andy Robertson into the area. He's brought down but nothing doing on the penalty front.
28' John McGinn manages to earn his team a corner in a corner-flag battle with van Dijk and Robertson.
But Liverpool clear the corner from the back post.
29' Marvelous Nakamba clatters into Robertson again as he tries to meet a cross from Henderson.
Again, nothing given.
30' At the other end, Alisson comes out to try to stop Ashley Young but he's made a mess of it.
Young tries to lift it into the centre of the area but the big head of Joel Matip knocks that away.
This is an extremely lively 0-0 game!!
35' Wonderful corner from Trent Alexander Arnold. Takes a couple of bounces right at the edge of the six yard area.
It wanted to be hit.
But it wasn't.
43' McGinn sends a ball over the top to Watkins but that's a great header back from Matip.
44' Salah collects the ball inside the area, drills a shot from a tight angle but it's beaten away by Martinez.
45' Delayed reaction from Ashley Young there. Challenge with van Dijk and he goes down clutching his face about five seconds later.
Referee Stuart Atwell buys it.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Villa
Quality defensive performance from Aston Villa. Liverpool have been the better side but no breakthrough.
The referee is blowing his whistle every time anyone is near a Villa player, yet it is Liverpool who had some decent shouts for a penalty that weren't given.
Back underway at a wet Anfield. It's 0-0.
51' Liverpool applying pressure now. Mane shot blocked.
Salah probing in the area, there's about 8 Villa players surrounding the six yard box and eventually Salah drills a shot into the Kop.
52' Robertson sends in the corner, it's perfect for van Dijk but from about 8 yards out Martinez jumps and punches that into the crowd.
54' Referee Atwell goes over to Martinez who has been time wasting all game. It's just a telling off though. No booking.
58' Sanson replaces Nakamba.
And for Liverpool, Diogo Jota comes on to replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
60' Mane is on the touchline. He swings it back into the middle for Salah who collects the ball and goes for the curler.
It's just over the crossbar.
64' Salah brought down by Mings. That's a pen.
66' Salah dispatches the penalty. Well deserved.
I think Tyrone Mings actually grabbed Salah by the ankle as part of that foul!!
69' Buendia on for Ashley Young.
73' Danny Ings is on for the away team. He replaces Jacob Ramsey.
78' Chance for Jota who was very quick to react after coming off best in a challenge with Mings.
Martinez spreads himself and smothers.
You might not be surprised to hear, but Aston Villa have suddenly discarded their time-wasting antics. Martinez is capable of a quick goal kick after all.
83' Thiago off, on comes Milner.
Not been the best performance from the Spanish midfielder. Bit of a passenger today.
86' Bit of a mad moments there. Alisson fires the ball straight at Matip.
It all goes a bit schoolyard in the penalty area but the reds do eventually clear the ball.
88' Sadio Mane replaced by Taki Minamino.
Four minutes of added time.
Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa
A very hard fought win but deserved. Liverpool failed to convert from a number of breakaways where they are normally so clinical.
It was a penalty winner, just like Man City and Chelsea have also had today after Tyrone Mings pulled down Salah.
The Egyptian, cool as ever, putting away the matchwinner.
Top three appear to be pulling away from the rest.
Newcastle up next at Anfield - that's Thursday night!
We look forward to you joining us.