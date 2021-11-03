LFC 2-0 Atletico Madrid: As it happened at Anfield

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid in the fourth game of the Champions League group stage.
The reds are currently riding high in the group with a 100% winning record after a good 3-2 win away at Madrid last month.
The last time Atletico were at Anfield, March 2020, was also the last major football game played in England before the coronavirus restrictions put a serious halt on the 2019/20 season. 3,000 Madrid fans made the trip to Anfield that night even though La Liga had already banned fans from stadiums among a huge number of cases in the Spanish capital.
Madrid won through that night thanks in part to their goalkeeper and errors from Liverpool's.
The reds are currently navigating their way through a midfield injury crisis, and have a tough fixture away at fourth placed West Ham at the weekend.
Victory tonight would put Liverpool through to the knockout stages.
Follow our updates from tonight's game at Anfield
Live Updates
West Ham take on Liverpool in the game before the international break this weekend.
They are in fine form, the reds are unbeaten in 25. Should be a real competitive game.
Let's hope Firmino and Oxlade-Chamberlain have only minor injury concerns.
Thanks for joining us!
Only a group of death for the other three teams.
Liverpool can't be caught. Porto and Atletico in a battle to qualify.
Nat Phillips came on for a minute for Trent and then the ref blows the whistle.
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
The reds are group winners and can look forward to the last 16 which starts in February.
Liverpool win the group with two games to spare. #LFC
Liverpool aren't just going to qualify tonight they are going to have won the group with two games to spare.
That should be a huge help in the run up to Christmas knowing the reds can rest players for the home game v Porto and the trip to Milan.
87' Salah and Divock Origi all involved in the box.
Ball falls to the feet of Henderson who hits a good shot but Oblak is right behind that.
86' Diogo Jota goes into the book. He tried an acrobatic overhead kick from a Salah cross but unfortunately got Trippier.
84' Salah still working hard trying to get another.
He is being swarmed on every time he collects the ball. Still manages to get the ball into the area though.
77' That's Origi and Minamino on for Firmino and Oxlade-Chamberlain.
75' Oh dear. Roberto Firmino has had to go off. He's shaking his head.
On comes Minamino for the Brazilian.
74' Hector Herrera takes advantage of Thiago dwelling on the ball and being caught. In plenty of space to finish but spoons that well wide of Alisson.
Shocking effort.
70' Oxlade-Chamberlain was down with a knock there. Minamino being readied.
Ox comes back on to the pitch though to see if he can run it off.
69' More subs for the away side.
Koke and Carrasco go off. Serrano and Cunha on.
63' Liverpool knocking it around quite nicely.
Lands back at Virgil van Dijk's feet. He's got space. The Kop urge 'SHOOT'. He does and that isn't far away at all!!
Joao Felix and Luis Suarez went off just before Liverpool's substitutions.
Lodi and Herrera replaced them.
60' Thiago back in action for Liverpool. He replaces Fabinho.
57' Free kick at the centre circle for Atletico. Bounced back to Suarez who shoots and it takes a deflection. 2-1.
Oh hang on, it's another tight VAR call and it's offside.
Back to 2-0! Suarez is motionless at that decision.
54' Tsimikas cross, he did well to get to that, Jota puts his header wide.
Kostas crosses all season, and corners, have been pretty impressive. He's a real genuine contender at left back.
52' Felix with a bad tackle on the touchline, waves at the assistant to not give him a card.
Salah and Jota somehow don't bundle the ball over the line.
Ref runs back to book Felix.
At the other end, Joel Matip misses a chance from six yards out.
48' Diogoal Jota scores. Oh but it looks like it might be offside.
Ruled out after VAR.
Back underway.
Roberto Firmino replaces Sadio Mane at the interval. Probably sensible.
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Trent with the assists for Jota and Mane.
Atletico all over the shop and Felipe manages to turn a yellow card to a red card by refusing to respect the referee.
Love it.
42' Atletico concentrating on trying to get Sadio Mane to pick up a second yellow card.
Liverpool trying to get a third.
Oblak pushes away a curling Salah shot and then denies a Jota header from a Tsimikas cross.
38' Another yellow card for Koke.
37' Felipe sent off. Hacked at Mane, ref was reaching for his yellow card. Felipe refused to return to the ref and got sent off.
Luis Suarez given a yellow card for moaning.
23' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain goes close. Salah laid him on, Ox probably should have left that for Trent who was coming in with his left foot.
Brilliant start from the reds here at Anfield!
21' It's another early 2-0 against Atletico.
Jota finds Mane in the middle. Mane goes past a few of them. Trent lays it in to the path to Sadio who sticks it away.
16' Sadio Mane goes into the referee's book for squaring up to Correa. Atleti man had kicked him a couple of times.
And there it is 1-0.
13' Salah and Henderson little touches on the wing. Laid back to Trent and that's a wonderful cross. Jota is in and puts it away.
12' Atletico corner in front of the Kop.
A short corner eventually slices through the Liverpool defence but thankfully the cross is hit way too hard.
Could easily have been 1-0 there.
8' Tasty start to this game and Mario Hermoso gets the games first yellow card for a silly early foul on Salah.
7' A coming together of heads between Kieran Trippier and Kostas Tsimikas.
Trippier comes off the worse.
4' Early bit of 'involvement' from Fabinho who perhaps lets Rodrigo know he is around and about. Virgil and Luis Suarez also exchange a little glance after a shoulder barge.
Tasty.
Underway at Anfield.
Luis Suarez facing his old club. Diogo Jota facing his old club.
Oh and Salah is playing too.
Well AC Milan got a goal back against Porto to end it 1-1.
That means that Liverpool only need a draw to qualify for the knockout stages with 2 games spare.
Oblak, Carrasco, Hermoso, Giménez, Correa, Félix, Koke, Trippier, de Paul, Felipe, Suárez
Subs: Lecomte, Lodi, Serrano, Iturbe, Herrera, Vrsaljko, Martin, Gonzalez, Cunha
The Brazilian midfielder is in the starting XI. Thiago is named on the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Firmino, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Phillips, Williams, Morton.
Antoine Griezemann misses tonight's game after his sending off for kicking Roberto Firmino in the ear in the last game.
Stefan Savic is suspended too. Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente are both injury doubts.
Both Thiago and Fabinho are back in training for Liverpool - although there is some doubt about their level of preparation for tonight's game.
Jurgen Klopp may also have an eye on the weekend's fixture down at West Ham, who are now 4th in the Premier League.
Porto v AC Milan, the other game in tonight's group has not long kicked off and Porto have already got themselves a goal.
The live table currently looks like this.