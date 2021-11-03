LFC 2-0 Atletico Madrid: As it happened at Anfield

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid in the fourth game of the Champions League group stage.

The reds are currently riding high in the group with a 100% winning record after a good 3-2 win away at Madrid last month.

The last time Atletico were at Anfield, March 2020, was also the last major football game played in England before the coronavirus restrictions put a serious halt on the 2019/20 season. 3,000 Madrid fans made the trip to Anfield that night even though La Liga had already banned fans from stadiums among a huge number of cases in the Spanish capital.

Madrid won through that night thanks in part to their goalkeeper and errors from Liverpool's.

The reds are currently navigating their way through a midfield injury crisis, and have a tough fixture away at fourth placed West Ham at the weekend.

Victory tonight would put Liverpool through to the knockout stages.

