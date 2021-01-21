LFC 0-1 Burnley: As it happened

Liverpool will be hoping to end a run of four Premier League games without a win as they host Burnley at Anfield tonight.
The Champions haven't scored in the League since Sadio Mane's 11th minute goal on the 27th December in a disappointing draw against Fulham and have fallen from 1st place down to fourth after a collection of disappointing results with 3 draws and 1 defeat since Christmas.
Jurgen Klopp does have Joel Matip back in team training and he could start tonight although Diogo Jota remains sidelined until at least February.
Liverpool can move to within 3 points of the top of the table with a win.
A failure to get all three points will be the first time the reds have gone 5 games without a win for four years.
Follow the action from Anfield with us here.
Whilst Burnley do not often get many wins at Anfield they were the only team to take any points off Liverpool last season at Anfield.
Of the 19 Anfield League games, the reds won 18 and drew with Burnley.
Liverpool's problem in recent weeks has been up front - and the 0-0 draw against Man United at the weekend was the first time the reds had failed to score at home in the league for 42 matches.
Three changes for the reds.
Joel Matip returns replacing Jordan Henderson in defence, who has a fitness issue. Firmino and Salah are on the bench with Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain into the side.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Mane, Origi.
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Phillips, N. Williams.
Dwight McNeil returns to their line up.
Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Barnes
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Cork, Stephens, Rodriguez, Gudmundsson, Vydra
Teams are out.
Nick Pope making his 100th appearance for the club. Klopp looking for his 100th Anfield win.
Underway at Anfield.
3' Shaqiri has space, and whips in a decent cross but Fabinho can't close the deal.
5' A speculative shot from Divock Origi from about 30 yards.
Hits that on the volley and it's heading into low earth orbit.
7' Liverpool corner met by Mane's header and it requires a nervy clearance.
11' Ashley Barnes is offside, he's waiting for help to arrive in the area, eventually shoots straight at Alisson.
Flag goes up.
14' Burnley cross in and Alisson tries to catch it with the large frame of Ashley Barnes in the way.
The Burnley striker wins it but the Liverpool keeper gets down quickly to stop that shot at the very edge of the penalty area.
14' Burnley cross in and Alisson tries to catch it with the large frame of Ashley Barnes in the way.
19' The reds have gone past six hours of Premier League football without scoring a goal.
A very surprising stat after the past few seasons.
Let's not reach seven.
23' Mane with a little lay-off and Oxlade-Chamberlain hits that powerfully at goal - but straight at Nick Pope.
29' Origi fashions himself a chance - moves the ball into position and fires in a shot.
Relatively easy stop for the keeper but at least he showed initiative there.
35' Burnley free kick. Headed away and Brady's shot along the ground is saved easily by Alisson.
Not a spectacular first half so far.
38' Alexander-Arnold cuts in and hits that right footed well over the crossbar.
39' Ashley Barnes booked for a foul on Thiago.
43' Ben Mee makes a horrible mistake and Origi is in - he smashes it past the keeper - it hits the underside of the bar and bounces out!
We are cursed.
Free kick at the end of that half laid off to Trent but the touch is overhit and he skies that high and wide.
45' Just on the stroke of half time Fabinho booked after an altercation with Ashley Barnes.
Looks like a coming together and Barnes appeared to flick a leg back at the Brazilian.
VAR reviews the incident and everyone heads down the tunnel.
We're underway.
Liverpool - Score a goal.
50' Erik Pieters replaces Charlie Taylor who seemed to do something to his ankle while trying to clear the ball.
50' Trent Alexander-Arnold has a second bite of the cherry but Nick Pope is equal to a save and clears at the second attempt with his feet.
Mane was hovering close by so that kick by Pope was vital.
57' Salah and Firmino are on. Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain make way.
60' Great run by Wijnaldum - the length of the pitch - lays it off to Salah and his chance is saved.
More danger.
65' Robbie Brady replaced by Gudmundsson.
72' Nice move with Robbo and Firmino, but Bobby's finish is woeful.
83' Burnley escape out of their own half and Barnes flicks the ball over Alisson who then connects with him.
Penalty and Barnes scores.
1-0 to the away side.
83' Shaqiri replaced by Minamino.
Liverpool heading for their first Anfield league defeat in 68 games.
Liverpool have a few minutes of injury time.
But on the basis of the last 7 hours it's not going to make any difference.
Liverpool 0-1 Burnley
The only team to take points off Liverpool at Anfield last year goes one better and ends Liverpool's 3 year and 9 month home unbeaten record in the league.
Post Christmas the reds have Played 5 Won 0 Drawn 3 and Lost 2.
From top of the league to 6 points off the top.
FA Cup 4th Round trip to Old Trafford.
Liverpool have plenty of tough league games coming up so this may well not be the highest priority in terms of squad selection.
The reds looking a shadow of last season but plenty around them have also lost a few games this season.