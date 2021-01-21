LFC 0-1 Burnley: As it happened

Liverpool will be hoping to end a run of four Premier League games without a win as they host Burnley at Anfield tonight.

The Champions haven't scored in the League since Sadio Mane's 11th minute goal on the 27th December in a disappointing draw against Fulham and have fallen from 1st place down to fourth after a collection of disappointing results with 3 draws and 1 defeat since Christmas.

Jurgen Klopp does have Joel Matip back in team training and he could start tonight although Diogo Jota remains sidelined until at least February.

Liverpool can move to within 3 points of the top of the table with a win.

A failure to get all three points will be the first time the reds have gone 5 games without a win for four years.

Follow the action from Anfield with us here.

As it happened...