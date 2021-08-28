As it happened: LFC 1-1 Chelsea

Liverpool welcome the current European Champions to Anfield today.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have started the season with 100% records so somebody (or both) have to trip up in this evening's big game.

Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have been a significantly stronger outfit and Abramavich has emptied his pockets again in recent years as he seeks to rebuild Chelsea into the force they were early on under his stewardship.

They beat Man City in the European Cup final a few months ago before going on to capture the Super Cup and they will fancy themselves as strong contenders for a Premier League title race this time around.

Liverpool may not have been active in the transfer marketbut they do have players continuing to return from lay-offs. Andy Robertson the latest who may return to the starting line up for today's game.

It's a big clash for game number 3 of the season. Can the reds maintain their 100% start and return to the top of the League?

As it happened...