As it happened: LFC 1-1 Chelsea

Liverpool welcome the current European Champions to Anfield today.
Both Chelsea and Liverpool have started the season with 100% records so somebody (or both) have to trip up in this evening's big game.
Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have been a significantly stronger outfit and Abramavich has emptied his pockets again in recent years as he seeks to rebuild Chelsea into the force they were early on under his stewardship.
They beat Man City in the European Cup final a few months ago before going on to capture the Super Cup and they will fancy themselves as strong contenders for a Premier League title race this time around.
Liverpool may not have been active in the transfer marketbut they do have players continuing to return from lay-offs. Andy Robertson the latest who may return to the starting line up for today's game.
It's a big clash for game number 3 of the season. Can the reds maintain their 100% start and return to the top of the League?
As it happened...
Liverpool are likely to still be without Fabinho who is away on compassionate leave. For Chelsea, Christian Pulisic is still affected by Covid-19 isolation protocols.
Liverpool make three changes to their starting line up.
Andy Robertson returns, as does Fabinho. Roberto Firmino starts ahead of Diogo Jota.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas.
One change for Chelsea. N'Golo Kante is in for Kovacic.
Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Lukaku, Mount, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Kovacic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech.
Reds getting ready ???????? #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/SbYdJ1Yn5M— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2021
Weather is glorious at Anfield. Just need three glorious points now but it will be tough.
Klopp was asked about the team changes and said that all the players will be needed after the international break when we begin playing twice a week.
'I don't say Thank you to Kostas, and Diogo and Naby. We will need them all this season.'
It's lively at Anfield this evening!
We are underway. Liverpool kicking towards the Anfield Road end.
2' Intricate stuff down the right from Salah and Elliott. Chelsea clear Elliott's cross.
4' Harvey Elliott collects the ball and drills one from five yards outside the area that goes narrowly close.
Good effort.
9' Free kick, and then a Chelsea corner both defended.
10' Quick move from the reds. Great ball over the top from Trent but that's a poor control by Jordan Henderson and it goes wide about 10 yards out.
Needed a forward in the box there.
21' Corner for Chelsea, Havertz at the near post and he loops a header that goes over towards the back post and beats Alisson.
35' Big chance for Chelsea there.
Lukaku brings it forward and Mount's shot is dragged wide. Gets a touch off Henderson there as well who has not been at his best so far.
Could have been 2-0.
36' Ball falls to Elliott in the middle of the area but it's on his right foot and he can't keep the ball down. Goes over the bar.
39' Trent's free kick is crossed into the box but the excellent Mendy is big enough to come and collect that with ease.
42' Jota on for Firmino. Looked like Bobby was holding his leg so may have collected a knock.
Reece James saves the ball on the line from Liverpool.
Red card.
Reece James sent off for saving the ball on the line.
Rudiger yellow carded.
45+3' And Salah scores from the penalty spot!
1-1.
Good time to score and Chelsea now down to ten men.
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
What an ending to that half!
The red card was not because the ball hit James’ arm (especially as ball deflected off his thigh) but because James then swiped the ball away from goal on the line. Ref no choice. Couldn’t tell live so checked on monitor. #lfc #cfc— Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) August 28, 2021
Back underway.
Two changes for Chelsea. Thiago Silva and Kovacic on for Havertz and Kante.
52' Liverpool pushing for the second.
Van Dijk tries a shot from about 30 yards. Mendy pushes that away.
58' Henderson curls one just over the top corner.
Chelsea happy to let Liverpool have the ball as they try to break through this 10 man wall.
59' Mendy pushes a shot from Fabinho away now.
Another save this time from Robertson.
67' Good cross from Robertson but it's a big bounce just in front of Salah and it comes off his knee and goes off target.
74' Thiago replaces Henderson.
Liverpool still looking for the breakthrough.
85' Liverpool on the break but that's a weak shot from Mo Salah.
Time running out for Liverpool to get a winner.
Chelsea have just defended this one out, and wasted time where they can.
86' Tsimikas replaces Robertson.
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
Good second half defensive performance from Chelsea.
Liverpool with not enough energy and ideas to break past the ten man defensive wall.
Disappointing from the reds, but they remain unbeaten.
West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool occupy the top three positions. All the same points and all the same goal difference.
Liverpool couldn't find the breakthrough to go clear top.