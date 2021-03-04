As it happened: LFC 0-1 Chelsea

The reds return for Anfield looking for their first victory in 7 home games against fellow top 4 chasers, Chelsea.

Chelsea look much improved under new manager Thomas Tuchel and will be out for revenge after Liverpool beat them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

The reds made a return to winning ways at the weekend, but it required a second half push against the team at the bottom of the table - and the reds are still beset by a number of injury issues in all positions of the team.

Liverpool are awaiting confirmation on returns of Fabinho, Alisson and Diogo Jota.

Victory tonight for either side would move them into the top four but Liverpool's first priority has to be to improve their performances, and results, at home.

As it happened...