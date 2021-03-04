As it happened: LFC 0-1 Chelsea

The reds return for Anfield looking for their first victory in 7 home games against fellow top 4 chasers, Chelsea.
Chelsea look much improved under new manager Thomas Tuchel and will be out for revenge after Liverpool beat them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.
The reds made a return to winning ways at the weekend, but it required a second half push against the team at the bottom of the table - and the reds are still beset by a number of injury issues in all positions of the team.
Liverpool are awaiting confirmation on returns of Fabinho, Alisson and Diogo Jota.
Victory tonight for either side would move them into the top four but Liverpool's first priority has to be to improve their performances, and results, at home.
As it happened...
Fabinho returns to the starting line up. He partners Ozan Kabak in defence for another centre-back partnership at Liverpool.
Alisson is also considered okay to start tonight.
Diogo Jota is named on the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Shaqiri, Origi, R. Williams, N. Williams.
Chelsea are in much better form with 11 points from their last 5 games.
However, they only have one victory against the other teams in the top seven so far this season, compared to four from Liverpool.
Here's how they line up tonight.
? Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell, James, Werner, Mount, Ziyech
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Havertz, Kovacic, Emerson, Pulisic, Zouma
Everton hung on at the end there for a 1-0 win away at West Brom to move into 4th.
Liverpool (or a Chelsea) win would move them out of the top four.
But let it be Liverpool.
Applause in the memory of Ian St John before kick off.
We're underway.
Chelsea with a lot of players in Liverpool's half.
Don't think they've come to defend.
6' Mendy out to intercept a ball that was heading towards Salah.
Chelsea goalkeeper making his first appearance against the reds.
A key part of the evolution of our club and a legend on so many levels.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 4, 2021
We’ll never forget you, Saint ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T0o8bxllXz
Cagey opening nine minutes of this game.
Sadio Mane with a moment in the penalty area where he other sides may have earned a penalty. But he stays on his feet.
Curtis Jones dices past a few Chelsea midfielders but his ball forward is a bit overhit and the keeper claims.
17' Ziyech fires across the face of goal and it falls to Azpilicueta who drills over.
Timo Werner had a big chance moments earlier but failed to get enough on it to divert it past Alisson.
Reds living dangerously.
24' Chelsea score.
Liverpool allow a long ball to come through. Werner puts it past Alisson.
But a VAR check rules it out for offside.
Lucky Liverpool.
29' Great ball forward from Liverpool but Sadio Mane makes a complete mess of that chance.
Appeared to swing a boot at it and made zero connection about 12 yards out.
Wow!
That one's going to count.
42' Quick ball out by Chelsea.
Mount collects and brings it back across the centre, outruns Fabinho, and puts it in the far corner.
Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea
Liverpool performing very similar to how they have over the last 2 months with this same midfield and playing midfielders in defence.
Badly.
The reds are probably lucky to only be one goal behind.
Big midfielder sized hole in midfield and big defensive sized hole in defence.
No shots on target for the reds in that half.
Let's make it better.
49' Firmino fires in a cross in the area which is stopped by the hand of a Chelsea defender.
Martin Atkinson says no penalty.
62' Jota and Oxlade-Chamberlain on.
Perhaps a surprise at the two they have replaced - Salah and Jones.
66' Ziyech goes off and is replaced by Christian Pulisic.
80' Naby Keita not coming on tonight.
It's James Milner to replace Thiago Alcantara.
Liverpool still awaiting a first shot on target. Heading to their 5th consecutive home defeat which has never happened before.
82' Goalscorer Mason Mount replaced by Kovacic.
85' Wijnaldum aims a rather weak header straight at Mendy.
That counts!
Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea
Liverpool lose their fifth consecutive league game at Anfield. Never happened before.
Winless in 7 at Anfield.
One shot on target.
Absolutely terrible.
Deeply unpleasant viewing.
Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.
Surely not.