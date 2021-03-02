Shankly’s 1960’s signing, Ian St John, dies aged 82

One of Liverpool's pivotal Scottish players from Bill Shankly's 1960's team has died at the age of 82.

Ian St John arrived at Liverpool from Motherwell for what was then a club record fee of £37,500 (approx £1.3M in today's money). The reds were in the second division at the time but his signing up front, combined with the arrival of defender Ron Yeats, effectively propelled Liverpool forward as they began a 3 decade period of domination in the English game.

It was, as Shankly later referred to, 'the turning point' in his managerial spell at Anfield.

St John was quick to settle at Liverpool scoring goals in the high teens and low twenties in each of his first three seasons and he was the creative foil to his partner Roger Hunt. The 1960's Dalglish to Rush.

Liverpool's return to the First Division was immediate that season and they finished in the top half in their first return to the top flight after seven years away.

He won two titles at Liverpool and it was his extra time goal that won Liverpool the FA Cup in 1965 - the club's first capture of the trophy.

He left Liverpool shortly after celebrating 10 years at the club and scored 118 goals in 425 games in a truly transformative period in the clubs history.

He went on to enjoy a successful media career alongside former Spurs forward Jimmy Greaves as the football landscape changed with ITV and Sky becoming more important players in the industry.

A family statement read:

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather. "He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times."

Among those paying tribute was Liverpool's Scottish captain, Andy Robertson.

A man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy. Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant. My love goes to his family. Rest in peace Ian St John pic.twitter.com/Lygr8oFbcf — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) 2 March 2021

R.I.P Ian St John.