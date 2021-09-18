LFC 3-0 Palace: As it happened

Liverpool are aiming to make it three out of three after their return from the internationals when they take on Crystal Palace in today's 3pm kick off.
They wil be without Bobby Firmino yet again as the player continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones came into the team in mid-week but both Thiago may push for a return to the side.
A win for Liverpool today could see them end the day at the top of the Premier League but Palace will also be trying to end the day inside the top eight.
As it happened...
Bit of a surprise here but Ibrahima Konate makes his first start for the reds, partnering Virgil van Dijk at the back.
There is no Alexander-Arnold or Robertson in the side either - with Tsimikas and Milner playing in defence.
Alisson, Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Phillips.
Some familiar faces from Liverpool's past in today's Palace team.
Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Kouyaté, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke
Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Clyne, Kelly, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Olise, Hughes, Édouard
And we are underway at Anfield!
2' It's a sunny Autumnal day in Liverpool. No Pep Guardiola problems at Anfield - the stadium is full.
Now, how will this very different LFC defence get on?
2' Long looping ball in to the box and Zaha threatens it - Alisson eventually gets a hand and pushes it on to the post.
From the follow up corner, Palace again manage to see a ball bobble at the post - that one featured some offsides though.
Final preparations ahead of #LIVCRY
9' Ball falls to Jota who turns past 3 Palace defenders but fires his shot across the face of goal and doesn't test Guaita.
14' It's a strong challenge by Milner on McArthur. Strong - but fair.
No breakthrough yet - but both teams playing attacking football. Patrick Viera clearly not the type of manager to come parking a bus at any ground.
16' Mane with a delicious cross and it arrives at the feet of Henderson who smashes it towards goal. Big stop required from the excellent Vicente Guaita.
20' Debut for Liverpool's only summer signing Ibrahima Konate - he wins a physical battle there with Wilfried Zaha.
It results in a corner for Palace, but they head over Alisson's goal.
26' Ball sent through to Benteke but he's held off very well by Konate who forces him behind for a corner.
Nice.
36' Reds retaining the ball a bit better now. Sadio Mane shows his confidence as he attempts a bicycle kick from just inside the area.
Milner smashes the ball at Gallagher after he fails to retreat quick enough for the free kick.
End result is free kick is delayed even further.
38' Diogo Jota misses an absolute sitter.
Thiago heads at goal - Guaita pushes it out but from 3 yards out Jota somehow smashes it over the bar.
Should have been 1-0.
41' Jordan Henderson is booked for a foul on Zaha.
43' Sadio Mane scores his 100th goal for Liverpool.
Tsimikas corner - headed in by Salah but it can only be pushed into the path of Sadio Mane.
He puts that away and Liverpool have the lead.
Sadio Mane scores against Palace for the NINTH game in the row. A record, apparently, according to the stats boffins.
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Very slow start from the reds, Palace causing the reds issues in the opening 15 minutes.
Diogo Jota had a glorious chance to make it 1-0 but it was eventually Sadio Mane who broke the deadlock after Guaita couldn't deal with a Mo Salah header.
Reds need to turn on the afterburners in the second half.
100 - Sadio Mané has scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, 10 of which have come against Crystal Palace, his most against a single opponent for the Reds. Centurion.
Next target for Sadio Mane is @officialbarnesy 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ⚽️
Liverpool have one hand on three points.
45 minutes to go..
No half time changes made by either manager.
53' Without Trent in the side Mo Salah seems to have so much work to do. But he's doing it well.
He's there, back at the edge of our box, twisting and turning and helping out with defensive duties.
Give the lad a new contract!
54' Alisson punches away after Milner is twisted and turned inside out.
Trent missing today with illness, not injury.
61' Bit of a muscle injury it seems for Thiago.
He goes off and is replaced by Naby Keita.
65' This is danger. Odsonne Edouard is on for Christian Benteke.
He came off the bench and scored twice against Spurs last week...
Palace also take off McArthur and bring on Riedewald.
68' He stops the Keita shot and the Salah follow up.
Certainly been the busier of the two keepers so far.
72' Odsonne Edouard is a handful.
He's almost in there but somehow Alisson saves at his feet.
75' Diogo Jota replaced by Curtis Jones.
Tsimikas collects a yellow card just before that.
Wouldn't surprise me if Milner got replaced shortly too - looks like he's starting to struggle with the pace of this game.
He deserves that!
78' Corner in from Tsimikas - it isn't cleared and falls at the feet of Mo Salah who smashes that in for number 130 for the reds.
Wonderful.
Kop singing
'The Reds have got no money but we'll still win the league.'
Not sure about the 'no money' but definitely a chance of the league!
87' Henderson passes on the captains armband to James Milner. Divock Origi is on to replace him.
It's going to be three points. Naby Keita smashes in a wonderful shot from just outside the area.
His first goal for almost 15 months and he smiles as the players rush to celebrate with him.
LFC 3-0 Palace.
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace
Fully deserved victory from the reds. All three goals originating from corners.
The reds with 13 points out of 15 and just one goal conceded. They go to the top of the league but still games to be played this weekend.