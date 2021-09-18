LFC 3-0 Palace: As it happened

Liverpool are aiming to make it three out of three after their return from the internationals when they take on Crystal Palace in today's 3pm kick off.

They wil be without Bobby Firmino yet again as the player continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones came into the team in mid-week but both Thiago may push for a return to the side.

A win for Liverpool today could see them end the day at the top of the Premier League but Palace will also be trying to end the day inside the top eight.

As it happened...