As it happened: LFC 1-4 Man City

Liverpool welcome Man City to Anfield as they aim to end a poor run of form at home.

The reds have yet to score at their home this year, and after a long undefeated league run lasting over 3 years, the club have now lost two consecutive matches on their own patch.

The chips are certainly down for the Champions and the recently deposed Champions are making a solid run for this season's title.

City already have a seven point lead on the bruised and battered reds, plus a game in hand, and there would be a long road back if the reds can't improve their fortunes in today's game.

Much has been made of the huge defensive injuries faced by Liverpool - and the prospect of one or two of the new additions being thrown into the fray is likely to make Pep Guardiola the more confident of the two managers. Away from defence, the reds have been missing Jota, Mane, Alisson, Fabinho and Keita for recent matches and will be hoping for some recovery from at least a couple of those names.

Can Liverpool summon the spirit of the Champions or will Man City place one hand firmly on the 2021/22 Premier League title?

As it happened...