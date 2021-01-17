As it happened: LFC 0-0 Man Utd

Liverpool are without Naby Keita, as well the usual trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota ahead of this clash.

Joel Matip has only just returned to team training after a number of weeks out and may not make the side.

The reds have endured a comparatively slow start to the season compared to last year. They start matchday 18 with just 33 points, a massive 16 points less than last season.

This dip in form has allowed United to steal a 3 point lead at the top of the table, although if the reds can win today then we would go back to the top of the division.

The absence of supporters however has appeared to help United - and they have an excellent record away from home this season, just as the reds maintain an impressive home record.

It's a big clash - a big opportunity for both sides as we get close to the half way point of the season.

As it happened...