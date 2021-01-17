As it happened: LFC 0-0 Man Utd

Liverpool are without Naby Keita, as well the usual trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota ahead of this clash.
Joel Matip has only just returned to team training after a number of weeks out and may not make the side.
The reds have endured a comparatively slow start to the season compared to last year. They start matchday 18 with just 33 points, a massive 16 points less than last season.
This dip in form has allowed United to steal a 3 point lead at the top of the table, although if the reds can win today then we would go back to the top of the division.
The absence of supporters however has appeared to help United - and they have an excellent record away from home this season, just as the reds maintain an impressive home record.
It's a big clash - a big opportunity for both sides as we get close to the half way point of the season.
Man United haven't lost an away league game since Liverpool beat them at Anfield a year ago. Liverpool haven't lost a home league game since April 2017.
Compared to last season, United's results have clearly improved whilst the reds have underperformed in a number of fixtures.
There are still team selection headaches for Klopp with big decisions ongoing over who will be played in defence. Team news in about half an hour.
Jordan Henderson comes into defence alongside Fabinho.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Shaqiri, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Origi, R. Williams, Phillips, N. Williams.
Here's how Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer's team line up today:
De Gea, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Fred, Fernandes, McTominay, Martial, Rashford
Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Mata, Matić, Cavani, Greenwood, van de Beek
Spurs have beaten Sheffield United which means they also move on to 33 points, having played one game more than the reds.
Jurgen Klopp says it was just too early for Joel Matip to be considered for selection.
'He took part in some sessions on Friday but it's now Sunday and it wasn't enough. From tomorrow he will train normally with the team.'
Jordan Henderson partners Fabinho at the back today.
Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool on the 18th September 2020.
Today is his first home game for the reds at Anfield.
Can the reds makeshift defence do the job?
Will the new midfield of Shaqiri, Thiago and Wijnaldum have enough bite?
YNWA as the teams line up on the pitch.
Underway at Anfield.
3' Good build up by Liverpool but a bit of a scuffed shot from Robbo at the very end and wide of David de Gea's goal.
15' Firmino shot takes a deflection and it's in the air, Robertson waits for it to follow - hits it on the volley but he doesn't trouble the keeper.
17' Firmino puts that shot wide. That was a lovely quick Liverpool move - poor finish from Bobby.
21' More good play by Liverpool who have been dominant in terms of possession.
Shaqiri shot is deflected away for corner. And a second Liverpool corner.
22' Great ball across the pitch, Mane takes it down, falls to Firmino.
Shot - deflected - in comes Salah on the volley.... off target.
33' Shaqiri carded for a foul on Luke Shaw in a dangerous position.
A bit daft.
35' Salah powers up the field and it falls to Firmino.
That should be a glorious chance but he hits it straight at de Gea.
Poor poor finish.
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
The reds have been the much better team in that first half but despite plenty of chances just failed to get enough of them onto target.
Always a concern when you dominate so much and don't put the chances away.
Referee blew his whistle a couple of seconds early after a ball had just been played forward to Sadio Mane.
Ref has given United every decision in that first half.
Back underway. No substitutes at half time.
49' Harry Maguire wrestles Mo Salah to the ground.
Decision. Man Utd free kick.
60' Alexander Arnold swings it over to Robertson who swings it right into the danger zone.
Maguire just does enough to put Firmino off.
61' Cavani comes on for Martial.
65' Bruno Fernandes drills a shot straight at Alisson.
66' Fabinho carded for a foul on Cavani after a bit of a mix up in which Alisson had to come out to clear.
72' Trent concedes a needless corner but thankfully Alisson saves from a relatively tame header.
76' Curtis Jones replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
78' United called Alisson into action moments ago and now there's a powerful shot from Thiago that de Gea has to tip past the corner of his post.
83' Paul Pogba smashes it from six yards.
Alisson stops it. Great save.
85' Origi comes on for a pretty ineffectual Roberto Firmino.
89' Milner for Wijnaldum. Mason Greenwood for Fernandes.
Into 3 minutes of injury time.
Liverpool 0-0 Man United
Liverpool make it three games without scoring a league goal. Should have put them away in the first half.
Have to settle for a point.
When's Diogo Jota fit?