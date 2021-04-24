As it happened: Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle

The road is beginning to run out for Liverpool if they want to get back into the Champions League next season.

The reds take on Newcastle at Anfield in the early afternoon kick off, desperate to make a place in the top four stick. They start the day in seventh place with six games and a maximum 18 points remaining.

Mohamed Salah returns to the Liverpool starting XI and all four forward players are named in the team.

Fabinho continues at the back alongside Kabak with Phillips out with injury. Ben Davies is not in the matchday squad, although Rhys Williams is on the bench.

Victory today would move Liverpool into 4th, at least temporarily. Chelsea face West Ham in the evening kick off.

LFC: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R. Williams, N. Williams.

As it happened...