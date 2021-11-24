LFC 2-0 Porto: As it happened!

Liverpool welcome Porto to Anfield tonight in the fifth Champions League group game.

The reds, with a 100% record so far in this 'group of death' have not only already qualified but will finish the group as winners.

This match does therefore provide a bit of respite in theory for Jurgen Klopp's squad as he does have the option to rest several players. But the big money of the Champions League means that every group stage victory provides extra millions. So we shouldn't perhaps expect a League Cup side to be named for tonight.

Porto, however, have everything to play for. They are currently in second place, just a point ahead of Atletico Madrid, who have a home clash against AC Milan tonight.

Porto could qualify tonight with a win and if Atletico lose, but it's more than likely that the final group game between the Spanish and Portugese side will determine who joins Liverpool in the next round.

We could see Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson back in the starting line up tonight, and the likes of Minamino and Origi may also get a run out, as the reds start a busy spell of 11 games in the next 5 and half weeks.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...