As it happened: Real Madrid 3-1 LFC

The reds are in Madrid for the first leg of the Champions League Quarter Final.

The game is being played at Real Madrid's training stadium, the Alfredo di Stefano stadium which forms part of Madrid's training complex, whilst improvements continue to be carried out on the Bernabeu.

The last match between the two sides was that 2018 final which saw Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Mo Salah and Loris Karius all making the headlines for various reasons.

Real Madrid reached this stage after beating Atalanta in the previous round. They won their group, however, they did suffer two defeats along the way against Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan who were both eliminated from the competition.

However their form has improved of late and they are heavily involved in a title race in La Liga alongside Barcelona and leaders Atletico Madrid. Their domestic performance has been much better than the reds, although Liverpool have looked much better over the course of the last few games.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...