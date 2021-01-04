LIVE: Southampton v Liverpool

The reds return to Premier League action looking for their first win in three games after disappointing draws against West Brom and Newcastle.
Liverpool's form has generally been better against the better quality of opposition and there is little doubt that Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are exactly that.
Although they are without their keeper Alex McCarthy due to Covid, their injury concerns are minor next to Liverpool who have key players missing from defence, midfield and attack.
A win tonight would move the reds three points clear - anything less than a victory and other teams may be able to overtake the reds with games in hand.
Thiago Alcantara could feature more heavily than the 20 minutes against Newcastle, although Naby Keita remains a doubt.
Live Updates
27' Ings with some great hold up play, but Djenepo can't keep his shot down.
Home side looking very very well drilled.
15' Andy Robertson the second Liverpool player to be booked.
Liverpool have had plenty of the ball but have perhaps not been particularly clever in the final third.
Remains 1-0 to Saints.
4' And a silly early yellow card for Thiago too.
Long way to play now on a booking.
2' Horror show! Easy free kick for Ward-Prowse.
Crosses in and it's a simple lift into the net from Danny Ings!
Terrible start Liverpool - great start Southampton.
We are underway at St Mary's!
Reds take to the pitch first.
Southampton in their red/black/white kit.
Former red Danny Ings lines up against the reds, alongside Theo Walcott.
Fraser Forster replaces Alex McCarthy in goal for the home team.
Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Djenepo, Ings, Walcott
Subs: Lewis, Long, Valery, Smallbone, Tella, Vokins, Ramsay, N'Lundulu, Chauke
Confirmation of the LFC Team.
Liverpool playing in our away kit for today's game.
Looks like Henderson and Fabinho are partnering up at centre-back!
Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain in the middle.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, R. Williams, Phillips, N. Williams.
Gini Wijnaldum is now in the last few months of his contract - and appears to be running down his time at Liverpool before an even more lucrative move abroad.
However, he's still focussed on tonight's fixture.
MATCHDAY First match of the new year, let's start strong #SOULLIV