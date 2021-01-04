LIVE: Southampton v Liverpool

The reds return to Premier League action looking for their first win in three games after disappointing draws against West Brom and Newcastle.

Liverpool's form has generally been better against the better quality of opposition and there is little doubt that Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are exactly that.

Although they are without their keeper Alex McCarthy due to Covid, their injury concerns are minor next to Liverpool who have key players missing from defence, midfield and attack.

A win tonight would move the reds three points clear - anything less than a victory and other teams may be able to overtake the reds with games in hand.

Thiago Alcantara could feature more heavily than the 20 minutes against Newcastle, although Naby Keita remains a doubt.

Live Updates