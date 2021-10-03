LFC 2-2 Man City – As it happened: LIVE

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield this afternoon in the clash of the last two Champions of England.

The winner of today's game can head into the international break as league leaders.

Man City took advantage of the lack of supporters at Anfield last season, and the reds poor Christmas form, to get their first win at our ground for many years - and helped carve up a sizeable advantage as they went on to win the title.

The reds will be without Trent for this game (muscle) and Thiago is also unavailable.

City's only missing man is Ilkay Gundogan who enjoyed a brief purple patch last season. Man City lost in midweek to PSG, but this was after they had beaten Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge - the reds were unable to do better than a draw against Chelsea despite playing against 10 men for the entire second half.

Today's game, so early in the season, may not be as decisive in terms of points but it does represent a psychological blow that each team can land on the other.

