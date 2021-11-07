As it happened: West Ham 3-2 LFC

It's a big top four clash to round off the Premier League weekend before we head into an international break.

Current third placed Liverpool travel to fourth placed West Ham United who are enjoying a blistering start to their season.

Man City won, and Chelsea drew yesterday meaning that the reds can move to within a point of the Premier League lead if they get a win. West Ham's motivation are they could draw level on points with second placed Man City.

West Ham played out a 2-2 draw with Genk this week, but had rested a number of players in their European clash. Liverpool selected a full strength side in their win over Atletico Madrid but did suffer further injuries - Roberto Firmino out for around a month with a hamstring injury.

Liverpool have won 8 and drawn 2 of the last 10 league games against West Ham, but there is no doubt that the Hammers are improving of late. The reds are looking to make it 26 unbeaten games in all competitions - a result that would set a new club record.

Follow the match with us here.

