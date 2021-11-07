As it happened: West Ham 3-2 LFC

It's a big top four clash to round off the Premier League weekend before we head into an international break.
Current third placed Liverpool travel to fourth placed West Ham United who are enjoying a blistering start to their season.
Man City won, and Chelsea drew yesterday meaning that the reds can move to within a point of the Premier League lead if they get a win. West Ham's motivation are they could draw level on points with second placed Man City.
West Ham played out a 2-2 draw with Genk this week, but had rested a number of players in their European clash. Liverpool selected a full strength side in their win over Atletico Madrid but did suffer further injuries - Roberto Firmino out for around a month with a hamstring injury.
Liverpool have won 8 and drawn 2 of the last 10 league games against West Ham, but there is no doubt that the Hammers are improving of late. The reds are looking to make it 26 unbeaten games in all competitions - a result that would set a new club record.
Follow the match with us here.
As it happened...
Big opportunity to put the pressure back on in tomorrows game. Liverpool defending a 25 game unbeaten record. pic.twitter.com/nLaxSoHbCb— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) November 6, 2021
Some snippets of what the boss had to say about West Ham.
"We just watched them and it’s fun, it’s good fun watching them. They became a high, high intense team and you can only become a high intense team when you are on the front foot, and that’s what they are. Yes, when you want to finish off the situations you create you need top strikers, that’s what they obviously have.
David Moyes will be marking his 1,000th game in management.
"And he (David Moyes) gets better and better and better, how I see it. That’s possible obviously - even after 999 games you can have still space for improvement and Moyesy, I don’t know if he reinvented himself again or whatever, I don’t know him long enough for that obviously, but it’s absolutely incredible.
From midweek. Robbo back in for Tsimikas.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams, Morton.
David Moyes has brought back all the players he rested against Genk.
He chooses the same side that beat Aston Villa 4-1 last weekend.
Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Ogbonna, Johnson, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Soucek, Rice, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaka, Lanzini, Noble, Král
Paid for by the British taxpayer for the 2012 Olympics at the cost of around £500M + then a further £300M to convert to a football stadium.
The home of West Ham since 2016 for the annual rental fee of..... £2.5M.
Hmmm...
Arsenal 1-0 Watford
Everton 0-0 Spurs
Leeds 1-1 Leicester
Arsenal rise to 5th above Man United. There were late red cards in the Premier League too. Substitute Holgate for Everton was on for about 6 minutes before being sent off. Kucka sent off for Watford. A drab opening league game for Antonio Conte too at Spurs. He has lots to do there!
Liverpool, in their away kit and training jackets, are out on the pitch.
Jordan Henderson bring a poppy wreath on to the pitch - this is the final Premier League game before Remembrance Sunday.
We are underway, reds!
4' West Ham take the lead. Corner goes straight in from Fornals.
Was Alisson impeded?
VAR is checking.
VAR checked for a foul and what appeared to be a handball by Antonio.
Goal is given.
9' Aaron Cresswell cuts across Henderson. Referee doesn't even give a free kick. VAR check for a red card... and decide against it.
Rough and tumble from West Ham who are in the ascendency here.
23’ Dawson on for Ogbonna after an eye injury.
41' Trent free kick. It's a beauty.
Sails over the keeper. 1-1.
Unpleasant start but LFC have been the mich better team that half.
West Ham just using the counter attack.
1-1.
Scoreline apart, Liverpool have done well.
This could go either way though as West Ham are showing threat at times.
Come on reds!
49’ Nearly another corner error.
Dawson, unmarked, heads narrowly over. Not good defending from set pieces.
52’ Mane gets a touch and its straight at the keeper.
Great chance for the reds.
56’ Trent into the book. Fair enough.
67’ Liverpool sliced apart and Fornals makes it 2-1 against the run of play.
Not good.
67’ Thiago replaces Oxlade-Chamberlain.
75’ Another corner. Free header at the back and Zouma heads in.
77’ Origi for Jota.
80’ Minamino on for Fabinho.
Last throw of the dice.
83' DIVOCK ORIGI turns and smashes that in!
Hope springs eternal.
Liverpool's unbeaten run ends at 25 games.
Tough opponents.
Liverpool's early mistake didn't help.
International break incoming.